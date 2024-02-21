OK Magazine
Sami Sheen Shows Off Her Toned Physique in White Lace Bikini While Tanning on Hawaiian Vacation: Photos

Source: @samisheen/Instagram
By:

Feb. 21 2024, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

Showing off again!

On Tuesday, February 20, Sami Sheen uploaded a series of snaps while soaking up the sun by a pool in Hawaii.

sami sheen hawaii
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is the daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen.

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen displayed her toned physique on a daybed wearing a white lace bikini.

In one snap, the 19-year-old — who is known for her content on OnlyFans — laid with her hand and a towel covering her eyes to protect her from the bright light.

UV 8,” she noted on the sultry image.

In another photo, the blonde beauty captured her back side in the revealing ensemble.

sami sheen hawaii
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is 19 years old.

As OK! previously reported, the teen’s mother also has an OnlyFans account, which she made in support of her daughter’s business venture last year.

In October 2023, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum received backlash for suggested her and her offspring should "do another collaboration soon,” on the adult site, although she recently cleared up what she meant by this statement.

"They're so judgmental to me and people are like, 'How can you do this? Your daughter,'" she said while on the February 8, episode of Nick Viall's “The Viall Files” podcast. "I didn't collaborate with my daughter."

sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen is an OnlyFans creator.

"Did I do a picture with my daughter's faces and I that was on social media? Yes. Did I collaborate with my daughter for like a sexual OnlyFans shoot? Abso-f------lutely not. That is not true. I haven't even been on my daughter's site. I was protecting her as a young woman coming into this industry, being judged," Denise explained.

The star, who also shares daughter Lola, 18, with Charlie and daughter Eloise, 12, with second husband Aaron Phypers, then ranted about how her career choices were similarly ridiculed in the past.

sami sheen
Source: @samisheen/Instagram

Sami Sheen often shares photos of herself at the beach to Instagram

"Because it's not fair that — whether people agree or not, and it's easy to judge — how can I judge stuff with some of the things I've done in my career," Denise added. "Like when I was in Wild Things and I did Playboy, did I ever think, 'Oh gosh, one day when my kids are older...' You don't think about that stuff because it seems so far away. Well, then that day comes and you're like, 'Well s--- —I have to deal with this.' It's hard."

Source: OK!

"When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I'm sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too," she continued. "Then after that, you're perceived as a s-- symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual. So that's why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, 'Who cares?'"

