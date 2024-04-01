Sandra Bernhard Reveals She Didn't Reach Out to Pal Madonna After Singer's Near-Death Experience: 'People Get Busy'

The Roseanne star and the singer, 65, struck up a friendship in the mid-to-late 1980s, but the actress claims the Grammy winner's "relationships don't last."

However, it seems like they are on good terms today despite their prior fallout.

"We had buried the hatchet long, long, long ago. I think that she's a person who moves on and does her thing and she's not a sentimental person like I am. I'm very sentimental. I hold on to my friendships unless really something really drastic happens. I mean I have friends from when I was 5 years old, so that's just who I am. I still have sentimental feelings about her. We had so much fun and it was such a great moment at that time, and I'm sorry it ended. It's like you want you want to like maintain your friendships, but we have seen each other and it would be fine if we saw each other tomorrow," she explained of where they stand today.