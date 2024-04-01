Sandra Bernhard Reveals She Didn't Reach Out to Pal Madonna After Singer's Near-Death Experience: 'People Get Busy'
Sandra Bernhard revealed she didn't connect with her pal Madonna after her near-death experience in June of 2023.
"It's like she was in a very, very precarious terrible situation. I don't think nobody needs anybody else reaching out, you know. It's like let her pull through and when I see her again, I'll tell her I was thinking about her and hoping that she was going to be okay," the actress, 68, said on the new episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast.
The Roseanne star and the singer, 65, struck up a friendship in the mid-to-late 1980s, but the actress claims the Grammy winner's "relationships don't last."
However, it seems like they are on good terms today despite their prior fallout.
"We had buried the hatchet long, long, long ago. I think that she's a person who moves on and does her thing and she's not a sentimental person like I am. I'm very sentimental. I hold on to my friendships unless really something really drastic happens. I mean I have friends from when I was 5 years old, so that's just who I am. I still have sentimental feelings about her. We had so much fun and it was such a great moment at that time, and I'm sorry it ended. It's like you want you want to like maintain your friendships, but we have seen each other and it would be fine if we saw each other tomorrow," she explained of where they stand today.
Though the two are friendly, Bernhard admitted she won't be stopping by Madonna's Celebration Tour.
"I'm probably not just because I'd like to see it, but you know I think if you go and people see you, then they're sort of like, 'What is she doing here? What's going on?' I don't want to pull focus. I've been seeing quite a bit of it on social media, so I think I've pretty much seen the whole thing," she shared. "I mean we were friendly again and then you know everybody gets busy. She has her kids, and I'm sure if we ran into each other it would be totally fine."
Bernhard was also asked if it was tough to be friends with Madonna — who was hospitalized and induced into a coma last summer — since she's on a similar level of stardom to Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.
"Yeah I think it is. I think it is, but I don't think it's that hard. I just think it's choices people make, but people get busy. You know, people do their thing. I don't stay in touch with everybody I've ever known or had like a big fun time with so I understand. It’s all cool, I'm not a dramatic person, that's just not my thing, so however things resolve, it's okay," she concluded.