Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'on the Rocks' After 'Long Cooling-Off Period,' Pair Would Need a 'Miracle' to Reconcile: Report
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall are supposedly "on the rocks."
On Wednesday, August 2, a news outlet reported that the pair's relationship may be coming to an end following rumors that they had split back in November 2022.
"The feeling is Sandra might be hoping for some type of miracle — that they'll work things out after this long cooling-off period," a source explained of the actress and photographer.
The insider also claimed the possibility of reconciliation was "a long shot," however, they shared that the duo has been amicable since their romance hit a bump in the road.
As OK! previously reported, trouble in the couple's relationship came out last year when a source claimed the lovers had called it quits after 7 years together.
Despite the Blind Side star and the model being very private, an insider spilled about the state of their romance at the time.
"It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on," the source said of Bullock, who has two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10. "There's still a great deal of respect on both sides. Sandra will always care for Bryan and wish him nothing but the best and vice versa."
The 39-year-old had apparently moved in with his mother after the breakup but "he remains very much in the kids' lives."
"Sandra didn't need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently," they added, implying that Randall wanted a marriage while the Birdbox alum didn't.
The source explained that her hesitation to say "I do" likely came from her 2010 divorce from cheating ex Jesse James.
"Sandra and Jesse had adopted Louis together, and that could've been a horribly ugly situation. But thankfully, Jesse gave up his parental rights," the source noted.
"The threat of losing Louis and Laila to Bryan half the time if they got divorced would be traumatizing. Sandra just won't take that chance," they continued.
The source then focused on what the future would hold for Bullock, alleging, "Eventually, she'll start dating, but it's going to take a while for her to heal. She loved Bryan very much, and had a lot of hopes and dreams tied up with him."
Us Weekly reported on the source's comments.