Sandra Bullock Is 'Ready' to Find Love After Tragic Death of Bryan Randall — But She’s 'Not Desperate'
Perhaps she'll have another Proposal.
Sandra Bullock is reportedly ready to start dating again after the heartbreaking death of her longtime partner Bryan Randall — who passed away at age 57 in August 2023 following a private battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
"Bryan was the love of her life. She’s not looking to replace him," a source promised while speaking with a news publication recently. "But she is ready to open her heart to the possibility of meeting someone new and maybe even finding love!"
"She's not in any sort of rush and she's not desperate, but with the new year coming up she's discreetly telling friends that she's ready to start dating," the insider declared, noting, "everyone’s excited to set her up."
In a mission to put herself out there again, Bullock is even said to have attended Jennifer Aniston's "Friendsgiving" bash — where she reportedly revealed what she is looking for in her next partner.
"Sandy doesn’t care about money or fame. She’s not interested in status. She wants someone that she connects with, a solid good guy," the confidante stated, admitting Bullock is "extremely quick-witted, with a very dry sense of humor."
"There’s got to be a spark. But as far as any sort of specifics, she isn’t shallow and is very open to all types. She’s ready to take a leap of faith and see what’s out there again!" the source concluded.
Bullock started dating Randall shortly after meeting him in January 2015, when the late professional photographer worked The Blind Side actress' son Louis' birthday party.
Randall soon became a father figure in the lives of Bullock's adopted kids: Louis, 15, and Laila, 11.
The Lost City star adopted her son in 2010 and her daughter in 2015 — the same year she started dating Randall.
Bullock's children remained her top priority despite being left with a broken heart after Randall's tragic death.
"She’s not in self-care mode yet — she’s still trying to protect and comfort her family," a source explained in November 2023, as OK! previously reported.
"While it hasn’t been easy for her to stay strong, she’s determined to pick up the pieces for her children," the insider shared. "Laila and Louis adored Bryan and continue to mourn the only father figure they really had."
Bullock's kids "were extremely close to Bryan," the confidante continued. "It’s been very difficult for them, but Sandra’s been there every moment."
The award-winning actress was reportedly teaching her children to grieve Randall's death by "keeping his memory alive."
"Sandra believes in talking about Bryan, opening up about their feelings toward him [and discussing] how they miss him," the source stated at the time.
Globe spoke to a source about Bullock.