Sandra Bullock 'Struggling to Stay Strong' for Her Children After Tragic Death of Bryan Randall
It’s been a rough two months for Sandra Bullock.
The award-winning actress has had a difficult time processing the devastating death of her longtime lover Bryan Randall, who passed away at age 57 on August 5 after a private three-year battle with ALS.
"She’s struggling to stay strong, and picking up the pieces for her children," a source recently revealed to a news publication of Bullock — who adopted her son, Louis, 13, and daughter, Laila, 11, and later raised them with her late partner by her side.
"The last few years have been incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for her — and Sandra hasn’t yet fully processed everything — but she’s slowly learning to manage her grief," the insider noted.
The Blind Side actress served as Randall's primary caretaker as his disease progressed.
"They were as good as married, and he was the only father her children have known," the confidante continued of Bullock’s children, who were only around the ages of 5 and 3 when Randall entered their lives.
The source spilled: "They’re all in therapy, and Sandra encourages them to talk about Bryan often, to keep his memory alive."
"It’s still very raw," the insider noted, as the family will soon have to face their first round of holidays since losing their loved one. "She appreciates all the love from fans and friends, but right now her focus is on her family."
As a religious Christian, Bryan believed "he was going to a better place," the source shared. "They all like to think he's watching over them."
At the time of Randall’s death, Bullock’s sister, Gesine Bullock-Prado, sweetly expressed: "I'm convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The angelic thought of Randall brings The Lost City star a sense of comfort in times of sadness, "as does the knowledge that Bryan knew that she loved him dearly and did everything she could for him," the insider explained.
Randall’s ALS diagnosis caused his girlfriend to take a step back from her career to ensure her soulmate remained her highest priority.
"She was completely devoted to him," said the confidante.
As OK! previously reported, Bullock was recently spotted out and about for one of the first times since Randall died two months ago.
On Thursday, October 26, the brunette beauty was seen "looking somber but surprisingly good and put together," an eyewitness revealed to the news outlet. "She was doting on Laila the whole time."
In Touch spoke to a source about Bullock "struggling" with Randall's passing.