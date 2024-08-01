OK Magazine
Sandra Bullock 'Open' to Dating Someday But Is Still 'Healing Slowly' 1 Year After Partner Bryan Randall's Tragic Death

Photo of Sandra Bullock.
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is still navigating a new life without her late partner, Bryan Randall.

By:

Aug. 1 2024, Published 9:04 a.m. ET

Sandra Bullock would consider finding love again in the future, but for now, her heart is still with Bryan Randall — the actress' longtime partner who tragically died at age 57 in August 2023 after a private battle with ALS.

The actress currently has a lot to reflect on after celebrating her 60th birthday on Friday, July 26, less than two weeks before the upcoming sorrowful first anniversary of Randall's passing on Monday, August 5.

sandra bullock open dating healing slowly bryan randall death
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is approaching the first anniversary of her late partner Bryan Randall's passing.

As she navigates a new decade of life, Bullock might be "open to the possibility" of dating and exploring a new relationship, a source recently spilled to a news publication, however, The Blind Side star is still "healing slowly" while "keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children."

Randall was a father figure to Bullock's two kids, son Louis, 14, and daughter Laila, 11, whom The Proposal actress adopted as a single mother prior to meeting the late professional photographer.

sandra bullock open dating healing slowly bryan randall death
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is ready to 'get back in the game' after taking a two-year hiatus from acting.

"Sandra’s a really hands-on mom," another insider admitted of Bullock. "The kids are involved in sports, and Sandra attends all their games. They all love the outdoors and go on bike rides and hikes together."

While she might not be ready to open up her heart to someone new, "Sandra’s gradually reemerging into public life," the first source confirmed of The Lost City star — who announced her hiatus from acting while promoting the adventurous comedy film in March 2022.

sandra bullock open dating healing slowly bryan randall death
Source: MEGA

Bryan Randall was a father figure to Sandra Bullock's two adopted children: Louis, 14, and Laila, 11.

Sandra Bullock
"I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions, and I know it," Bullock confessed at the time. "I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family. That’s where I’m gonna be for a while."

"Sandra needed the break to be with her family and Bryan," a third source admitted, as her brief removal from Hollywood came in the midst of Randall's rapidly progressing ALS battle.

sandra bullock open dating healing slowly bryan randall death
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock first started dating Bryan Randall in 2015 after meeting when he was the photographer for her son's fifth birthday party.

Losing Randall "has been one of the hardest experiences Sandra’s gone through, the first insider added.

Looking back, the award-winning celebrity "missed acting," the confidante declared. "She’s excited about what the future holds. She’s ready to get back in the game."

"Sandra views turning 60 as a [time] for reflection,” the insider explained, as a fourth source noted: "From Sandra’s perspective, apart from a couple of lucky breaks, [her career] is the result of very hard work by her and her team. In that sense, turning 60 really is something to celebrate."

Source: OK!

Us Weekly spoke to sources about Bullock.

