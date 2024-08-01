Sandra Bullock 'Open' to Dating Someday But Is Still 'Healing Slowly' 1 Year After Partner Bryan Randall's Tragic Death

Sandra Bullock would consider finding love again in the future, but for now, her heart is still with Bryan Randall — the actress' longtime partner who tragically died at age 57 in August 2023 after a private battle with ALS.

The actress currently has a lot to reflect on after celebrating her 60th birthday on Friday, July 26, less than two weeks before the upcoming sorrowful first anniversary of Randall's passing on Monday, August 5.