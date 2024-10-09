or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sandra Bullock
OK LogoNEWS

Sandra Bullock Reunites With 'Speed' Costar Keanu Reeves in Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Death

Composite photo of Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves
Source: mega

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves movie 'Speed' originally hit theaters in June 1994.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Updated 12:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sandra Bullock made a rare Hollywood appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her and Keanu Reeves' flick Speed.

To honor the hit movie, a special screening was held on Tuesday, October 8, at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock keanu reeves
Source: mega

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their hit movie 'Speed.'

The actress, 60, posed on the red carpet with her costar in a black top, black pants and a matching blazer, and the duo also participated in a Q&A.

This is the first red carpet she's attended since longtime love Bryan Randall passed away in August 2023 at age 57 from ALS.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock keanu reeves
Source: mega

Despite rumors, the two stars insisted they never dated.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! reported, Reeves, 60, was a pillar of support for the Miss Congeniality star amid her grief.

"Keanu has been a lifesaver," an insider told a news outlet at the time. "He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added that Reeves overcoming his own hardships — such as losing girlfriend Jennifer Syme a fews years after they had a stillborn daughter but eventually finding love with Alexandra Grant — gives the Birdbox actress "hope for another relationship in her future."

One year after the photographer's passing, an insider told told a magazine the brunette beauty is "open to the possibility" of meeting someone new, though they noted she's still "healing" and "keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children."

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock keanu reeves
Source: mega

The mom-of-two's October 8 outing marked her first Hollywood event since Bryan Randall died in August 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock adopted son Louis and daughter Laila on her own, but Randall — who started seeing the actress in 2015 — became a father figure to the tots.

Another insider revealed that the Oscar winner had special plans this summer since her 60th birthday occurs in the same month that Randall died.

"She and the children will commemorate both," the insider shared. "They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again."

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock reunites speed costar keanu reeves first red carpet bryan randall death
Source: mega

The actress and Randall dated from 2015 until his August 2023 death.

Article continues below advertisement

Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado revealed that on what would have been Randall's birthday in December 2023, the siblings spread his ashes in a scenic river in Wyoming.

"Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised," Bullock-Prado captioned the video, which showcased the sun shining over a peaceful landscape.

E! News reported on Bullock's red carpet appearance with Reeves.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.