Sandra Bullock Reunites With 'Speed' Costar Keanu Reeves in Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Boyfriend Bryan Randall's Death
Sandra Bullock made a rare Hollywood appearance to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her and Keanu Reeves' flick Speed.
To honor the hit movie, a special screening was held on Tuesday, October 8, at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles.
The actress, 60, posed on the red carpet with her costar in a black top, black pants and a matching blazer, and the duo also participated in a Q&A.
This is the first red carpet she's attended since longtime love Bryan Randall passed away in August 2023 at age 57 from ALS.
As OK! reported, Reeves, 60, was a pillar of support for the Miss Congeniality star amid her grief.
"Keanu has been a lifesaver," an insider told a news outlet at the time. "He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead."
The insider added that Reeves overcoming his own hardships — such as losing girlfriend Jennifer Syme a fews years after they had a stillborn daughter but eventually finding love with Alexandra Grant — gives the Birdbox actress "hope for another relationship in her future."
One year after the photographer's passing, an insider told told a magazine the brunette beauty is "open to the possibility" of meeting someone new, though they noted she's still "healing" and "keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bullock adopted son Louis and daughter Laila on her own, but Randall — who started seeing the actress in 2015 — became a father figure to the tots.
Another insider revealed that the Oscar winner had special plans this summer since her 60th birthday occurs in the same month that Randall died.
"She and the children will commemorate both," the insider shared. "They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again."
Bullock's sister Gesine Bullock-Prado revealed that on what would have been Randall's birthday in December 2023, the siblings spread his ashes in a scenic river in Wyoming.
"Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised," Bullock-Prado captioned the video, which showcased the sun shining over a peaceful landscape.
E! News reported on Bullock's red carpet appearance with Reeves.