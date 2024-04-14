Jennifer Aniston 'Helped Save' Pal Sandra Bullock From 'Crushing Grief' After Bryan Randall's Shocking Death
Friends through thick and thin!
Sandra Bullock has "really been leaning" on Jennifer Aniston since the tragic loss of her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall. The late photographer passed away in August 2023 after a private, three-year battle with ALS.
The pair, who originally met in the '90s, have been friends for roughly 30 years and have stuck with each other through the worst of times.
The source revealed Bullock "could have retreated into isolation when he died, but Jen never stopped reaching out," noting the Just Go With It star wouldn't let Bullock "deal with the loss on her own."
"Obviously, she’s not over losing Bryan and probably never will be completely, but Jen helped save her from the crushing grief."
"Jen’s gotten Sandra out of the house and made sure she had people around her who love her and make her laugh," the source continued. "She saw Sandra through the toughest months of her life."
"They’re ride-or-dies," the source added. "Their bond will never be broken."
Aniston isn't the only Hollywood A-Lister who rushed to support Bullock through her grief. As OK! previously reported, former costar Keanu Reeves has reportedly been a "lifesaver" for her, according to a separate source.
"He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead," the insider shared.
And while The Blind Side actress is "not done healing " from her grief, another source explained she's open to the idea of moving on and "find love" again.
"Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy," the source said. "Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again, but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."
Although Bullock has not publicly spoken about her late partner's death, her sister confirmed he'd passed away via social media.
"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she wrote at the time. "Rest in peace, Bryan."
The source spoke with In Touch about Aniston and Bullock's friendship.