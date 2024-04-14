OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sandra Bullock
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Aniston 'Helped Save' Pal Sandra Bullock From 'Crushing Grief' After Bryan Randall's Shocking Death

mixcollage apr am
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 14 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Friends through thick and thin!

Sandra Bullock has "really been leaning" on Jennifer Aniston since the tragic loss of her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall. The late photographer passed away in August 2023 after a private, three-year battle with ALS.

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock bryan randall
Source: mega

Bryan Randall died in August 2023 after a private battle with ALS.

The pair, who originally met in the '90s, have been friends for roughly 30 years and have stuck with each other through the worst of times.

The source revealed Bullock "could have retreated into isolation when he died, but Jen never stopped reaching out," noting the Just Go With It star wouldn't let Bullock "deal with the loss on her own."

"Obviously, she’s not over losing Bryan and probably never will be completely, but Jen helped save her from the crushing grief."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer aniston honors adam sandler
Source: mega

Jennifer Aniston has been friends with Sandra Bullock since the 1990s.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen’s gotten Sandra out of the house and made sure she had people around her who love her and make her laugh," the source continued. "She saw Sandra through the toughest months of her life."

"They’re ride-or-dies," the source added. "Their bond will never be broken."

Article continues below advertisement
keanu reeves
Source: MEGA

Keanu Reeves is known for his role in 'The Matrix.'

MORE ON:
Sandra Bullock
Article continues below advertisement

Aniston isn't the only Hollywood A-Lister who rushed to support Bullock through her grief. As OK! previously reported, former costar Keanu Reeves has reportedly been a "lifesaver" for her, according to a separate source.

"He’s not only been a shoulder to cry on but has also been there to lift her spirits, make her laugh and see a brighter future ahead," the insider shared.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
sandra bullock
Source: MEGA

Sandra Bullock is famous for her role in 'The Blind Side.'

Article continues below advertisement

And while The Blind Side actress is "not done healing " from her grief, another source explained she's open to the idea of moving on and "find love" again.

"Bryan wanted her to pick up the pieces and try to find a good guy," the source said. "Sandra wants to let go of the pain and allow herself to love again, but she’s had a hard time convincing herself she’ll ever find anyone else."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Although Bullock has not publicly spoken about her late partner's death, her sister confirmed he'd passed away via social media.

"I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming with salmon. ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home," she wrote at the time. "Rest in peace, Bryan."

The source spoke with In Touch about Aniston and Bullock's friendship.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.