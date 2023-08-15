Sandra Bullock Seen for the First Time Since Tragic Death of Partner Bryan Randall — Hours After 'Blind Side' Lawsuit Revealed
Sandra Bullock was seen in public for the first time since her longtime partner Bryan Randall devastatingly died after a private battle with ALS on Saturday, August 5.
The 59-year-old drove around Beverly Hills with a dog sitting in her lap on Monday afternoon, August 14, just hours after NFL star Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy for lying about legally adopting him and using his story for their own personal profit in the hit film The Blind Side — a role in which Bullock earned a Best Actress Academy Award for in 2010.
Bullock kept sunglasses covering her face while driving her Range Rover around Southern California, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Lost City star kept a low profile as she mourns the loss of her boyfriend of eight years and comes to terms with Oher's shocking lawsuit, which could prove that the entire heartwarming story behind The Blind Side was a despicable lie.
As OK! previously reported, Oher filed a petition on Monday to end the Tuohys' conservatorship — which he unknowingly signed off on in paperwork he thought had to do with adoption.
The football legend alleged that the family asked him to come live with them and offered to adopt him one year before he became a legal adult, later tricking him into signing off on the conservatorship after lying about the adoption.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from detailing the Tuohys' alleged lies, Oher further claimed in the filing that the family's deal with 20th Century Fox provided the young athlete zero compensation for the rights to his likeness, his name and his life story.
Oher admitted he never recalled signing off on the movie agreement itself, as his lawyer stated, "nobody ever presented this document to him with any explanation."
The Blind Side — which made over $300 million — left the Tuohys with $225,000 and 2.5 percent of the movie's earnings, zero of which ended up in Oher's hands.
"At no point did the Tuohys inform Michael that they would have ultimate control of all his contracts. And as a result, Michael did not understand that if the Conservatorship was granted, he was signing away his right to contract for himself," the filing explained.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Bullock driving around Beverly Hills.