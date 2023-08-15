Sandra Bullock Seen for the First Time Since Tragic Death of Partner Bryan Randall — Hours After 'Blind Side' Lawsuit Revealed

Sandra Bullock was seen in public for the first time since her longtime partner Bryan Randall devastatingly died after a private battle with ALS on Saturday, August 5.

The 59-year-old drove around Beverly Hills with a dog sitting in her lap on Monday afternoon, August 14, just hours after NFL star Michael Oher filed a lawsuit against Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy for lying about legally adopting him and using his story for their own personal profit in the hit film The Blind Side — a role in which Bullock earned a Best Actress Academy Award for in 2010.