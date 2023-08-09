Tragic Final Scene: Sandra Bullock and Late Partner Bryan Randall Share Intimate Dance in Never-Before-Seen Video
Sandra Bullock was devoted to her late partner, Bryan Randall, in sickness and in health.
The Lost City actress and her longtime lover shared an intimate dance after exchanging non-legal "vows" in December 2017, three years before Randall was diagnosed with ALS — a disease that lead to his untimely death on Saturday, August 5.
In a never-before-seen video obtained by a news outlet, Bullock and Randall held one another closely, as they slow danced to Ray LaMontagne’s "Shelter" in the Bahamas during a two-week trip to Three Bees Villa on Harbor Island with several of their close friends and family members.
Bullock styled her hair in two french braids and wore a blue and white kaftan with flip flops for the casual ceremony, while Randall opted for a white button-up T-Shirt, black trousers, flip flops and a baseball cap.
While the vow exchange didn't legally make the couple husband and wife, the union was an important declaration of their devoted love.
"They really did this for the children, to kind of seal the deal and show them this was a forever thing," a source explained to the news publication after the video resurfaced following Randall's devastating death.
"After the ceremony Louis and Laila started calling Bryan dad," the insider noted of Bullock's son, 13, whom she adopted in 2010, and daughter, 11, whom she adopted in 2015 — the same year the award-winning actress starting dating the late photographer.
"It was Bryan's birthday on December 31 so it's like they wanted to celebrate everything all at once," the source added of the vacation, noting the couple was "more together than ever" at the time of Randall's passing.
Three years after the duo's intimate dance and ceremony, Randall would be diagnosed with ALS, a disease he decided to battle privately, away from the public eye.
"Sandra kept Bryan hidden away in the back of the house. It's so big that you could conceal what was going on with him but towards the end she really didn't let people into the home beyond the doctors and nurses who were looking after him," the source detailed of his health demise, noting many thought the pair was struggling romantically, when in reality they were plagued with hardship.
"It was quite convenient for them to have these rumors that they'd broken up because it helped conceal what was really going on. It was easier to let people assume they hadn't seen him because they were no longer together," the confidante confessed, admitting: "The relationship was absolutely strained by it, and it was really hard for the children."
"He had been living in one of her Malibu properties for a while just because it was nicer for him to be there, by the ocean, and I think some people assumed they had split because it looked like they were living separately, but they weren't," the insider concluded.
