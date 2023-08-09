Tragic Final Scene: Sandra Bullock and Late Partner Bryan Randall Share Intimate Dance in Never-Before-Seen Video

"It was quite convenient for them to have these rumors that they'd broken up because it helped conceal what was really going on. It was easier to let people assume they hadn't seen him because they were no longer together," the confidante confessed, admitting: "The relationship was absolutely strained by it, and it was really hard for the children."

"He had been living in one of her Malibu properties for a while just because it was nicer for him to be there, by the ocean, and I think some people assumed they had split because it looked like they were living separately, but they weren't," the insider concluded.