or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > saoirse ronan
OK LogoNEWS

Saoirse Ronan Is Glad Her Viral Comment About Violence Against Women Is 'Opening a Conversation,' Defends 'Dear Friend' Paul Mescal

Composite photo of Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal
Source: mega

Saoirse Ronan insisted Paul Mescal 'understands' the point she was trying to make.

By:

Oct. 30 2024, Published 11:59 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Saoirse Ronan has no regrets when it comes to her viral comment about women facing violent threats every day.

On the Friday, October 25, episode of The Graham Norton Show, the actress shut down fellow guests Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne when they started joking about how a cell phone could be used for self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement
saoirse ronan glad comment violence against women
Source: @rvdlovess/x

Saoirse Ronan was commended for shutting down her male peers' jokes about self-defense.

Article continues below advertisement

While on Virgin Radio U.K. a few days later, the Ladybird star, 30, noted the global reaction to her remark has been "wild," admitting, "It's definitely not something that I had expected, and I didn't necessarily set out to sort of make a splash."

"But I do think there's something really telling about the society that we're in right now and about how open women want to be with the men in their lives," Ronan explained.

Article continues below advertisement
saoirse ronan glad comment violence against women
Source: mega

The actress is glad her viral comment is 'opening a conversation.'

Article continues below advertisement

The blonde beauty clarified that her words weren't meant to shame the actors, spilling, "So many men and women that I know from all over the world have gotten in touch with me about this one comment, which is, again, I would urge people: please, please, please to watch this in context."

Ronan noted the actors weren't "debunking" what she was saying, "but at the same time, it felt very similar to like when I am at dinner with a bunch of my friends and I will always make the point that, well, this is actually an experience that we go through every single day, 100 percent."

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
saoirse ronan

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The movie star noted that Mescal, 28, is one of her "very dear friends," and she's had "conversations like that with him before and he completely gets that and completely understands" despite his joke.

Ronan is glad her comment "gained traction" around the world, sharing, "It's opening a conversation and again, hopefully it's allowing more and more women to just be like, well, yeah, actually, let's talk about our experience."

Article continues below advertisement
saoirse ronan glad comment violence against women
Source: mega

Ronan defended 'dear friend' Paul Mescal and insisted he's 'understanding' of the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

The incident went down when Redmayne, 42, was discussing the self-defense techniques he learned to play an assassin in The Day of the Jackal, with one of them being "how you can use your phone if someone’s attacking you."

Mescal quipped in response with a laugh, "Who is actually going to think about that? If someone attacks me, I’m not gonna go, ‘Phone!’"

Article continues below advertisement
saoirse ronan glad comment violence against women
Source: @rvdlovess/x

The live audience cheered on Ronan after her comment.

The other men laughed and agreed, to which Ronan stated, "That’s what girls have to think about all the time."

"Am I right, ladies?" she added as the crowd cheered her on.

Daily Mail reported on Ronan's response to her words going viral.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.