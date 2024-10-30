Saoirse Ronan Is Glad Her Viral Comment About Violence Against Women Is 'Opening a Conversation,' Defends 'Dear Friend' Paul Mescal

The blonde beauty clarified that her words weren't meant to shame the actors, spilling, "So many men and women that I know from all over the world have gotten in touch with me about this one comment, which is, again, I would urge people: please, please, please to watch this in context."

Ronan noted the actors weren't "debunking" what she was saying, "but at the same time, it felt very similar to like when I am at dinner with a bunch of my friends and I will always make the point that, well, this is actually an experience that we go through every single day, 100 percent."