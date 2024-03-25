Sarah Ferguson Commends Kate Middleton for Publicizing Cancer Battle as Duchess of York Recovers From Her Own Diagnosis
Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, shared a touching message for Kate Middleton after the latter revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22.
"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," the mother-of-two wrote in a Monday, March 25, Instagram post. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."
"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," the Duchess of York, 64, continued. "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."
As she mentioned, Ferguson has battled the disease in the past, revealing in January that she has skin cancer.
Kate, 43, first shared her health update in a social media video amid weeks of the public worrying about her health and whereabouts.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the brunette beauty explained. "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The royal gave a special shoutout to husband Prince William, noting that together, they are "doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family."
"Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well," Kate emphasized. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you."
"As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery," she concluded. "At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Meanwhile, her father-in-law, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer, something palace officials revealed earlier this year. Though the patriarch has been seen out a few times since the announcement, he has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on his health.