OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYALS

Sarah Ferguson Commends Kate Middleton for Publicizing Cancer Battle as Duchess of York Recovers From Her Own Diagnosis

sarah ferguson commends kate middleton publicizing cancer battle
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 25 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, shared a touching message for Kate Middleton after the latter revealed her cancer diagnosis on Friday, March 22.

"All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment," the mother-of-two wrote in a Monday, March 25, Instagram post. "I know she will be surrounded by the love of her family and everyone is praying for the best outcome."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson kate middleton cancer
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson commented on Kate Middleton's cancer treatment.

"As someone who has faced their own battles with cancer in recent months, I am full of admiration for the way she has spoken publicly about her diagnosis and know it will do a tremendous amount of good to raise awareness," the Duchess of York, 64, continued. "I hope she will now be given the time, space and privacy to heal."

As she mentioned, Ferguson has battled the disease in the past, revealing in January that she has skin cancer.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson commends kate middleton publicizing cancer battle
Source: mega

The mother-of-three revealed her medical diagnosis on March 22.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate, 43, first shared her health update in a social media video amid weeks of the public worrying about her health and whereabouts.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present," the brunette beauty explained. "My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson commends kate middleton publicizing cancer battle
Source: mega

The Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson
Article continues below advertisement

The royal gave a special shoutout to husband Prince William, noting that together, they are "doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family."

"Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well," Kate emphasized. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you."

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson commends kate middleton publicizing cancer battle
Source: mega

Prince William and his wife share three children.

Article continues below advertisement

"As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery," she concluded. "At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Meanwhile, her father-in-law, King Charles, was also diagnosed with cancer, something palace officials revealed earlier this year. Though the patriarch has been seen out a few times since the announcement, he has taken a step back from royal duties to focus on his health.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.