Sarah Ferguson Returns to Social Media After Shocking Second Cancer Diagnosis

During her recovery, she's been leaning on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Despite the former flames' divorce being finalized in 1996, the duo still lives together, leaving some royal commentators to wonder if they'll say "I do" for the second time.

“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," royal author Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”

Andrew's popularity continues to decline due to his rumored friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing various abuse allegations, but Ferguson continues to fawn over her former partner.

"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," the redhead said in a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”