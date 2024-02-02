Sarah Ferguson Returns to Social Media After Shocking Second Cancer Diagnosis
Sarah Ferguson is using her platform for good as she grapples with her recent melanoma scare. The Duchess of York returned to Instagram to celebrate LGBTQ+ leaders after revealing her second cancer battle within one year.
“I want to say a big thank you to the incredible work of the LGBTQ+ people’s contribution to healthcare and medicine," Ferguson penned. “Your hard work and leadership in this field, which comes with its own injustices and inequalities, is incredibly valuable and deserves the utmost appreciation.”
“Thank you to all of the professionals, leaders, and aspiring leaders out there who are dedicating your lives to care and influencing change," she added.
OK! previously reported Ferguson updated fans on her well-being in a social media caption.
“I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery,” Ferguson wrote in a caption.
“It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was," she continued.
The mom-of-two admitted the news was "a shock," but she is in “good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support.”
“I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support,” she concluded.
During her recovery, she's been leaning on her ex-husband, Prince Andrew, and their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. Despite the former flames' divorce being finalized in 1996, the duo still lives together, leaving some royal commentators to wonder if they'll say "I do" for the second time.
“There’s long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry," royal author Victoria Arbiter told GB News. “But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?”
Andrew's popularity continues to decline due to his rumored friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and ongoing various abuse allegations, but Ferguson continues to fawn over her former partner.
"We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world," the redhead said in a television appearance. “We're divorced to each other, not from each other.”
In January, documents from Epstein's case were unsealed and revealed the veteran was accused of groping a woman when she was a teen.
Charlotte Griffiths predicted the former royal would be "drafted in on wifely duties" as Andrew transitions back into a secluded life.
"Even though they're not married, she is very much on hand nonstop to just keep him going," she said on GB News.
"There are some basic things that you can do if you're a posh royal living in the country, and actually he's been socially outcast from even some of those," she explained. "So he certainly can't do any charity work or any royal work of any kind. Especially now in the light of this second batch of documents."