Sarah Ferguson's Cousin Breaks Silence on Why She Disappeared to Austrian Alps Amid Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

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After Sarah Ferguson disappeared from the public eye for several months following ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's arrest, she was finally spotted in the Austrian Alps earlier this month. Though she's stayed silent on the situation, the ex-Duchess of York's cousin Martin Barrantes revealed why she really decided to stay under the radar all this time.

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Sarah Ferguson Is Keen on Protecting Her Family

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson 'is going through a difficult moment' right now.

The 66-year-old's decision to lay low comes from her "fierce determination" to safeguard daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. "I have spoken to her [and] can tell you that she just wants to protect her children and her grandchildren," he divulged to Daily Mail on Sunday, April 19. "Sarah is going through a difficult moment, and I wanted to send her our support, she is a valued member of our family. Given the situation she seemed to be in good spirits," he added.

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Sarah Ferguson's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Has Been Under Scrutiny

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is trying to protect daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Ferguson's whereabouts were questioned for months as her affiliation with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew's recent arrest overwhelmed her. Reports surfaced in January she escaped to a wellness center in Switzerland to recuperate as the ex-Duke of York was banished from his Royal Lodge home and moved into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate. Andrew's royal titles and longtime mansion were also yanked away from him by King Charles last year due to his friendship with Epstein and sexual assault allegations against him.

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February by Windsor cops.

When the DOJ dropped over 3 million files from the late financier's estate, many emails between Ferguson, Andrew and Epstein were uncovered. "What people need to remember is that the real villain in all this is Epstein," Barrantes added to Daily Mail. "Sarah was perhaps foolish to trust him and take such confidence from him, and I am sure she regrets that now."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Apprehended on February 19

Source: MEGA The former Prince Andrew was forced out of the Royal Lodge last year.