Sarah Ferguson's Cousin Breaks Silence on Why She Disappeared to Austrian Alps Amid Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals
April 20 2026, Published 2:14 p.m. ET
After Sarah Ferguson disappeared from the public eye for several months following ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's arrest, she was finally spotted in the Austrian Alps earlier this month.
Though she's stayed silent on the situation, the ex-Duchess of York's cousin Martin Barrantes revealed why she really decided to stay under the radar all this time.
Sarah Ferguson Is Keen on Protecting Her Family
The 66-year-old's decision to lay low comes from her "fierce determination" to safeguard daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.
"I have spoken to her [and] can tell you that she just wants to protect her children and her grandchildren," he divulged to Daily Mail on Sunday, April 19.
"Sarah is going through a difficult moment, and I wanted to send her our support, she is a valued member of our family. Given the situation she seemed to be in good spirits," he added.
Sarah Ferguson's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Has Been Under Scrutiny
Ferguson's whereabouts were questioned for months as her affiliation with dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew's recent arrest overwhelmed her.
Reports surfaced in January she escaped to a wellness center in Switzerland to recuperate as the ex-Duke of York was banished from his Royal Lodge home and moved into Marsh Farm on the Sandringham Estate.
Andrew's royal titles and longtime mansion were also yanked away from him by King Charles last year due to his friendship with Epstein and sexual assault allegations against him.
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When the DOJ dropped over 3 million files from the late financier's estate, many emails between Ferguson, Andrew and Epstein were uncovered.
"What people need to remember is that the real villain in all this is Epstein," Barrantes added to Daily Mail. "Sarah was perhaps foolish to trust him and take such confidence from him, and I am sure she regrets that now."
Ex-Prince Andrew Was Apprehended on February 19
Andrew was arrested on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office for allegedly sending Epstein private travel documents in the 2010s. He was kept in custody for 11 hours and was later transported back to his home on the Norfolk estate.
Charles, 77, reportedly feels conflicted over the situation — so much so, the monarch "may never speak to Andrew again," according to a GB News source. The insider added there's "no chance" of the sovereign reaching out to the former prince since "they were never close as brothers in the first place."
"Tensions between them long predate the Epstein scandal," the insider continued. "Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King — and in that capacity, he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones."