Read the 'Embarrassingly Desperate' Messages Sarah Ferguson Included in Her Christmas Cards to Royal Family

Sarah Ferguson has taken it upon herself to send a series of deeply personal Christmas cards to members of the royal family this year – which insiders tell OK! read more like "begging letters" than festive well-wishes.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson sent personal Christmas cards to the royal family.

The 66-year-old former duchess sent them out amid the ongoing fallout from her and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shame over their connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which resulted in them being stripped in October by King Charles of their royal titles as punishment for the shameful association.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew have been linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Ferguson, who was a longtime familiar face at the Sandringham estate down the years where the royal family hold their official Christmas celebration, is said to have hand-signed all her cards to senior and junior members of The Firm with what sources tell us include "embarrassingly desperate" messages. A palace aide said: "Sarah has been including apologies in the cards, expressing regret for past events involving the House of York."

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson used to spend Christmas with the royal family.

"The tone is overly effusive and almost pleading, as though she's trying to smooth over the family's continued tensions," they added. Another insider said the "most pathetic" message she allegedly kept repeating in the cards was: "I hope we meet again." They added: "She even sent one to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Considering it was Charles who stripped her and Andrew of their royal titles, it just seems embarrassingly desperate and like a better letter."

The timing of Ferguson's messages comes as she and Andrew, 65, struggle to adjust to life stripped of their titles and home. Charles, 77, has given the pair until early in the New Year to vacate the $40 million, 31-room Royal Lodge home they have shared for years despite the pair divorcing decades ago. A source said about Andrew: "He's finding it hard to accept the loss of his status. Staff and visitors continue to be deferential, but he still holds on to the notion that he's a prince. Sarah seems to be trying to make up for it in her own way, sending overly personal messages to royals who may not even want them." Traditionally, the former Duke and Duchess of York sent joint Christmas greetings to family and friends, often accompanied by warm, light-hearted messages and festive photographs. This year, however, it's understood Andrew sent out virtually no cards.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Windsor were evicted from Royal Lodge.