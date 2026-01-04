Read the 'Embarrassingly Desperate' Messages Sarah Ferguson Included in Her Christmas Cards to Royal Family
Jan. 4 2026, Published 9:33 a.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson has taken it upon herself to send a series of deeply personal Christmas cards to members of the royal family this year – which insiders tell OK! read more like "begging letters" than festive well-wishes.
The 66-year-old former duchess sent them out amid the ongoing fallout from her and her ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's shame over their connection to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, which resulted in them being stripped in October by King Charles of their royal titles as punishment for the shameful association.
Ferguson, who was a longtime familiar face at the Sandringham estate down the years where the royal family hold their official Christmas celebration, is said to have hand-signed all her cards to senior and junior members of The Firm with what sources tell us include "embarrassingly desperate" messages.
A palace aide said: "Sarah has been including apologies in the cards, expressing regret for past events involving the House of York."
"The tone is overly effusive and almost pleading, as though she's trying to smooth over the family's continued tensions," they added.
Another insider said the "most pathetic" message she allegedly kept repeating in the cards was: "I hope we meet again."
They added: "She even sent one to King Charles and Queen Camilla. Considering it was Charles who stripped her and Andrew of their royal titles, it just seems embarrassingly desperate and like a better letter."
The timing of Ferguson's messages comes as she and Andrew, 65, struggle to adjust to life stripped of their titles and home. Charles, 77, has given the pair until early in the New Year to vacate the $40 million, 31-room Royal Lodge home they have shared for years despite the pair divorcing decades ago.
A source said about Andrew: "He's finding it hard to accept the loss of his status. Staff and visitors continue to be deferential, but he still holds on to the notion that he's a prince. Sarah seems to be trying to make up for it in her own way, sending overly personal messages to royals who may not even want them."
Traditionally, the former Duke and Duchess of York sent joint Christmas greetings to family and friends, often accompanied by warm, light-hearted messages and festive photographs. This year, however, it's understood Andrew sent out virtually no cards.
A royal aide said Ferguson's conflicting gesture was " motivated by a desire to maintain ties within the family despite them treating her and Andrew like lepers."
They said: "That's what makes this all so mortifying. There is no way back into the royal family for Fergie, and she is disgracing herself with these cringey Christmas messages."
Other sources say Andrew suggested Ferguson send some cards with their joint names on them.
A senior palace source said: "There's no sign that Andrew has sent any cards to the royals himself. It seems he has withdrawn completely from public-facing correspondence, leaving Sarah to maintain a family-friendly front."
The move has sparked mixed reactions among royal observers. Some view Ferguson's personal notes as a sincere effort to preserve bonds, while others see them as emblematic of the couple's increasingly precarious position within the royal family.
One insider said: "Sarah has always been warm and personable, but this feels overdone. It reflects the pressure she has been under."
Sources say Andrew has been wandering the halls of Royal Lodge muttering and ranting to himself – in between binges on chocolate while slumped on a sofa in his "entertainment room" that contains his beloved widescreen TV and games console, on which insiders say he loves playing war game Call of Duty.
Ferguson, meanwhile, is said to be whiling away her hours drowning her sorrows in a secret bar near the Lodge called The Dog House.