'Awkward' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Held Their Heads Up' During Public Christmas Outing After Disgraced Dad Andrew's Royal Downfall

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Showed 'Resilience' During Their Holiday Walkabout With the Firm

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put on very brave faces during the royal family's annual Christmas walkabout.

Body language expert Judi James shared some insight with Daily Mail regarding the sisters' attitude. James noted the girls wanted to show strength when they trekked with the Firm into St Mary Magdalene Church. "Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said, adding they "held their heads up in public" despite their parents' scandals.

Source: MEGA Body language expert Judi James noted the York princesses wanted to show strength when they walked with the Firm into St Mary Magdalene Church.

Beatrice appeared to keep "a lower profile" than her sister as they ambled into the church. "It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James added. Prince Edward also seemed to be a "human ice-breaker," as he strolled alongside Eugenie in an effort to comfort and safeguard her.

Ex-Prince Andrew Did Not Attend the Holiday Service With the Rest of His Family

Source: MEGA The Firm heads to their Sandringham Estate in Norfolk every year for Christmas.

James then explained how the former Prince Andrew, 65, "cast a long shadow" across his daughters' public outing, as they were also encouraged to "avoid" talking with fans as they went to mass. But Beatrice and Eugenie's "smiles dipped in a moment of awkward hesitation" when Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids walked in front of them. Ferguson, 66, and Andrew were not present at the Windsor clan's annual Christmas walk, with the ex-Duke of York spending the holidays by himself at his Royal Lodge home.

Beatrice and Eugenie Felt 'Under Pressure' to Attend Christmas With the Windsors

Source: MEGA Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were conflicted this year over where to spend the holidays.