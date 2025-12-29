'Awkward' Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Held Their Heads Up' During Public Christmas Outing After Disgraced Dad Andrew's Royal Downfall
Dec. 29 2025, Published 12:49 p.m. ET
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie put on very brave faces during the royal family's annual Christmas walkabout after church mass at Sandringham.
However, their shamed parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson's recent scandals have posed a dark cloud over the York princesses.
Despite the two women's parental issues, they still walked to the holiday services with their heads held high.
Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice Showed 'Resilience' During Their Holiday Walkabout With the Firm
Body language expert Judi James shared some insight with Daily Mail regarding the sisters' attitude.
James noted the girls wanted to show strength when they trekked with the Firm into St Mary Magdalene Church.
"Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said, adding they "held their heads up in public" despite their parents' scandals.
Beatrice appeared to keep "a lower profile" than her sister as they ambled into the church.
"It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James added.
Prince Edward also seemed to be a "human ice-breaker," as he strolled alongside Eugenie in an effort to comfort and safeguard her.
Ex-Prince Andrew Did Not Attend the Holiday Service With the Rest of His Family
James then explained how the former Prince Andrew, 65, "cast a long shadow" across his daughters' public outing, as they were also encouraged to "avoid" talking with fans as they went to mass.
But Beatrice and Eugenie's "smiles dipped in a moment of awkward hesitation" when Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids walked in front of them.
Ferguson, 66, and Andrew were not present at the Windsor clan's annual Christmas walk, with the ex-Duke of York spending the holidays by himself at his Royal Lodge home.
Beatrice and Eugenie Felt 'Under Pressure' to Attend Christmas With the Windsors
It will most probably be Andrew's last Christmas at the Lodge, as King Charles stripped him of his royal rank and titles back in October due to his friendship with s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The monarch 77, also evicted him from the Lodge, where he has lived since 2004. Andrew is set to move into a little shoebox-sized shack on the Sandringham Estate sometime early next year.
Beatrice and Eugenie faced a difficult decision earlier this winter, weighing whether to attend the royal family’s annual holiday celebrations or spend the season with their exiled parents.
They previously felt "pressure" to attend services with The Firm.