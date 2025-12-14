Princess Beatrice Feels 'Under Pressure' to Attend Both Royal Family Christmas Celebrations and Holidays With Disgraced Father Ex-Prince Andrew

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are feeling like they're in the middle of a game of tug-of-war as they're still unsure whether to attend Christmas with the royal family or spend it with their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The daughters of the disgraced man formerly known as Prince Andrew are seemingly torn between different expectations from each branch of The Firm.

The York Princesses Are Currently in a 'Tug-of-Love' Dilemma

Source: MEGA Beatrice and Eugenie aren't sure where to go for Christmas.

A source told Daily Mail how the York princesses are currently in a "tug-of-love" dilemma, as they want to stay loyal to King Charles, but also don't want to abandon Andrew, 65. Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are facing a “logistical and emotional nightmare” with deciding where to go for Christmas. "It falls to the princesses to soothe family divisions. They are struggling with Christmas," the insider said.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Will Be Moving Out of Royal Lodge Next Year

Source: MEGA Andrew was evicted from his Royal Lodge home by King Charles.

“Beatrice is feeling particularly under pressure as she feels she has to be in three places at once on Christmas Day,” the source also noted. She reportedly prefers to stay at her new Cotswolds home with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their children, and her mom, Sarah Ferguson. "Unless she makes a decision to pick one side and one side only, she will spend a lot of time in the car," the insider said. "She also felt compelled to spend one final Christmas at Royal Lodge with her father, despite his fall from grace over the [Jeffrey] Epstein scandal," they went on.

Source: MEGA Beatrice wants to stay home for Christmas with her family and mom, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and forced out of his longtime Royal Lodge abode by Charles in October. The ex-Duke of York is set to move into a place on the Sandringham Estate next year. As for Eugenie, she lives in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and feels "slightly less conflicted" over seeing The Firm for the holdiays. The insider revealed that she "is tempted to stay in Portugal with her family" and "is so settled there, far from all the drama."

Source: MEGA Eugenie is 'is tempted to stay in Portugal with her family' for the holidays.