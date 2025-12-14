or
Article continues below advertisement
Princess Beatrice Feels 'Under Pressure' to Attend Both Royal Family Christmas Celebrations and Holidays With Disgraced Father Ex-Prince Andrew

imaeg of Princess Beatrice has three places to be on Christmas Day.
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice has three places to be on Christmas Day.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 14 2025, Updated 3:53 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are feeling like they're in the middle of a game of tug-of-war as they're still unsure whether to attend Christmas with the royal family or spend it with their father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The daughters of the disgraced man formerly known as Prince Andrew are seemingly torn between different expectations from each branch of The Firm.

Article continues below advertisement

The York Princesses Are Currently in a 'Tug-of-Love' Dilemma

image of Beatrice and Eugenie aren't sure where to go for Christmas.
Source: MEGA

Beatrice and Eugenie aren't sure where to go for Christmas.

A source told Daily Mail how the York princesses are currently in a "tug-of-love" dilemma, as they want to stay loyal to King Charles, but also don't want to abandon Andrew, 65.

Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are facing a “logistical and emotional nightmare” with deciding where to go for Christmas.

"It falls to the princesses to soothe family divisions. They are struggling with Christmas," the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Will Be Moving Out of Royal Lodge Next Year

image of Andrew was evicted from his Royal Lodge home by King Charles.
Source: MEGA

Andrew was evicted from his Royal Lodge home by King Charles.

“Beatrice is feeling particularly under pressure as she feels she has to be in three places at once on Christmas Day,” the source also noted. She reportedly prefers to stay at her new Cotswolds home with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, their children, and her mom, Sarah Ferguson.

"Unless she makes a decision to pick one side and one side only, she will spend a lot of time in the car," the insider said.

"She also felt compelled to spend one final Christmas at Royal Lodge with her father, despite his fall from grace over the [Jeffrey] Epstein scandal," they went on.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Beatrice wants to stay home for Christmas with her family and mom, Sarah Ferguson.
Source: MEGA

Beatrice wants to stay home for Christmas with her family and mom, Sarah Ferguson.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and forced out of his longtime Royal Lodge abode by Charles in October. The ex-Duke of York is set to move into a place on the Sandringham Estate next year.

As for Eugenie, she lives in Portugal with husband Jack Brooksbank and feels "slightly less conflicted" over seeing The Firm for the holdiays.

The insider revealed that she "is tempted to stay in Portugal with her family" and "is so settled there, far from all the drama."

image of Eugenie is 'is tempted to stay in Portugal with her family' for the holidays.
Source: MEGA

Eugenie is 'is tempted to stay in Portugal with her family' for the holidays.

The royal family reunited with Andrew and Ferguson, 66, at Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening on December 12 at Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

The outing marked the former couple's first public appearance since their royal ranks were disposed of. The couple was married from 1986 to 1996 and resided in the Royal Lodge together for almost two decades.

The monarch's former butler, Grant Harrold, revealed how the reunion would be "a very tricky" problem for the royals as they have to "keep a distance" from Andrew during the event.

Harrold told Daily Express: "As the new arrival’s grandfather, Andrew will likely have a key role — even if there are reports that his relationship with Beatrice isn’t strong at the moment."

