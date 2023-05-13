Sarah Ferguson 'Honored' and 'Deeply Grateful' to Attend King Charles' Coronation Concert After She Was Snubbed From Ceremony
Sarah Ferguson shared her thoughts from King Charles' big weekend.
On Thursday, May 11, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew shared a snap of herself and her two daughters, Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, at the coronation concert from Sunday, May 7.
"Last weekend at the Coronation concert with my girls ❤️," the Duchess of York raved via Instagram. "I felt so lucky to have been invited and included in what was a mesmeric concert, and magical performances."
"To enjoy it all together was such an honor and I am deeply grateful," the 63-year-old added.
As OK! previously reported, while her disgraced ex-husband and two daughters were invited to the coronation ceremony on May 6, the red-headed royal was left off the guest list. Instead, she was only invited to the celebratory concert the following day.
It was reported that the mother-of-two received a "VIP" invitation to the musical performance and was supposed to sit in a special section on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle.
Prior to King Charles’ big day Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie," addressed the situation while promoting her book A Most Intriguing Lady on the TV show Loose Women.
"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," she said, while seemingly unbothered that she was not invited to the service.
- What You Didn't See on TV: Inside the Nationwide Celebrations for Newly Crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla
- Sarah Ferguson Wants Disgraced Prince Andrew To 'Get On With His Life,' Insists 'He's Such A Good Man' After Assault Scandal
- Sarah Ferguson Weighs In On What Princess Diana May Have Thought Of William & Harry's Ongoing Feud
"And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler," she added, mentioning she might visit the retirement home on coronation day. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches.”
"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly," she explained. "The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although she was not at the Westminster Abbey service, Fergie would "see various members of the family later on the big day" at a private after-party, it was revealed.