'They're National Treasures': Sarah Ferguson Gushes Over The 'Big Honor' Of Caring For Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Though the Duchess of York and Andrew already had five dogs of their own, they didn't hesitate to take the dogs in, with Fergie calling it a "big honor" to be able to do so.

She also said the corgis and her other critters aren't having any fights as they "balance" each other out. "The carpet moves as I move, but I’ve got used to it now," she quipped of the busy household.

Her sentiment about the pups fitting in well was echoed by Prince William, who provided an update after the Queen's funeral.