Sarah Ferguson Honors 'Dear Friend' Princess Diana on Late Royal's 63rd Birthday: 'What a Legacy You Left Behind'

Sarah Ferguson took to social media to pay homage to her late pal Princess Diana, who would have turned 63 on Monday, July 1.

“Happy birthday to my dear friend, Diana," Ferguson wrote in an Instagram post. "You were a pillar of light and love. And what a legacy you have left behind. I will forever remember our laughter and the kindred, kind spirit I found in you."

"I am sure you are watching over us always," she added. "Rest in peace, my friend.”