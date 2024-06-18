Kevin Costner Reveals Prince William Once Told Him His Late Mother Princess Diana 'Kind of Fancied' Him

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,' " the Yellowstone actor said in a recent interview. "We met in this room, and it was just us."

"He walked up, and we shook hands," Costner continued. "The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"