Kevin Costner Reveals Prince William Once Told Him His Late Mother Princess Diana 'Kind of Fancied' Him

kevin costner prince william told him princess diana fancied him pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 5:07 p.m. ET

Kevin Costner fondly reminisced about a talk he once had with Prince William and the surprising piece of information he learned about the royal's late mother, Princess Diana.

kevin costner prince william told him princess diana fancied him
Source: mega

Kevin Costner revealed Prince William once asked for a meeting with him.

"I happened to be in England, and I got this message that the prince would love to talk, and I said, 'What?'... and then I went, 'Okay,' " the Yellowstone actor said in a recent interview. "We met in this room, and it was just us."

"He walked up, and we shook hands," Costner continued. "The first line out of his mouth was, 'You know, my mom kind of fancied you.'"

kevin costner prince william told him princess diana fancied him
Source: mega

Princess Diana and Kevin Costner met through Sarah Ferguson.

While the Tin Cup star chose not to provide more intimate details about their conversation, he did gush that the Prince of Wales was "quite a young man" and that he'd been "very sweet" to him.

He claimed he still has "such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about."

prince william teenager
Source: mega

Prince William told Kevin Costner his mother 'fancied' him.

MORE ON:
kevin costner
Their surprise meeting came some time after Costner considered partnering with Princess Diana on The Bodyguard 2 after starring in the first film alongside late singer Whitney Houston.

"There was a moment that that was really flying down the tracks, very quietly," he revealed. "Because it's how I operate."

kevin costner prince william told him princess diana fancied him
Source: mega

Princess Diana tragically died in 1997.

While thinking on the potential collaboration, he finally met Diana through Sarah Ferguson.

"It was so sweet. Sarah was the one that set this up. Sarah was very cool," he noted. "When she could have been going, 'Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?' She didn’t do that at all. Diana and I began to talk."

Source: OK!
Unfortunately, Diana tragically lost her life alongside then-partner Dodi Fayed in a Paris car accident in 1997 before further plans could be made.

As OK! previously reported, Dodi's sister Camilla opened up on the difficult time following their deaths in an interview with The Times.

"We were never allowed to grieve in private. That was the main thing," she said. "You couldn’t compare notes with anyone else who’d had the experience because it was never on that scale. It was part of history, something that was attached to my family, still to this day. It’s not an easy thing to forget. No one will ever forget."

Costner spoke with People about his meeting with William.

