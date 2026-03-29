EXCLUSIVE Sarah Ferguson Slapped With $2 Million Rejection as She Desperately Tries to Shop Her Latest Book in the States: Source Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly failed to get $2 million in advance for a new book. Aaron Tinney March 29 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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OK! can reveal Sarah Ferguson has been dealt a multimillion-dollar setback in the United States after failing to secure a lucrative publishing deal, with insiders claiming the rejection reflects growing reluctance to be associated with ongoing controversy surrounding her former husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former Duchess of York, 66, is said to have been seeking an advance of around $2 million for a new book, but has instead encountered a series of rejections from publishers.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson reportedly sought an advance pay for her new book.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was friendly with Jeffrey Epstein.

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A source said: "There has been a clear shift in how her projects are being received, particularly within the U.S. publishing market, where reputation and public perception play an outsized role in decision-making. Executives are acutely aware that a deal of this magnitude would not happen quietly – it would invite intense scrutiny, and that reality has made many far more hesitant to move forward." The source added: "From a business perspective, the concern is that the wider controversy risks eclipsing the content of the book itself. When that happens, the conversation moves away from the work and onto the surrounding narrative, which can directly affect sales, brand partnerships and long-term viability. For publishers, that level of uncertainty is a significant deterrent, particularly when substantial financial commitments are on the table."

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Source: mEGA Sarah Ferguson shared Royal Lodge with her ex before they moved out.

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A publishing insider added: "There is a growing feeling within the industry that the timing has not been in her favor. Regardless of the strength or appeal of the manuscript itself, it is difficult to separate the project from the wider narrative currently surrounding her and her family, and that context inevitably shapes how it is received." The insider added: "Publishers are more attuned than ever to how quickly sentiment can change, especially in a media environment where reactions can escalate almost instantly. Attaching themselves to a figure under this level of scrutiny is viewed as a considerable reputational risk, particularly in a market as visible and commercially sensitive as the United States." Meanwhile, Ferguson's living arrangements remain unclear after she left Royal Lodge in Windsor, where she had lived with Andrew for around two decades despite their 1996 divorce.

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Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson's living arrangements are unclear after moving out.