Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Terrified' Sarah Ferguson Will Release Another Bombshell Tell-All, Source Claims: 'They Feel Like Hostages'

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly worried that Sarah Ferguson will write a new tell-all memoir.

March 9 2026, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are begging their mother, Sarah Ferguson, to not release another tell-all memoir.

The ex-Duchess of York and her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, both 66, have been involved in a series of scandals connected to their friendship with dead financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are 'Terrified' of Sarah Ferguson's Book

“The girls are terrified. They’ve pleaded with Sarah not to do it. Sarah knows everything. She knows exactly how the family would react if another tell-all came out," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Substack page.

The insider noted how Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are afraid that if Ferguson pens a new book, the York princesses will be shut out by the rest of The Firm.

Sarah Ferguson Could Earn Almost 'Half a Million Dollars'

The ex-Duchess of York could earn a large amount of dough for the book deal.

“They feel like hostages,” one source added. “If Sarah writes the book, the daughters will pay the price. Sarah has very little to lose. Except her daughters.”

The children's book author allegedly could earn "as much as half a million dollars" for the bombshell memoir.

"She knows exactly what she could sell. But she also knows the price wouldn’t just be paid by her. Nothing’s been threatened outright. But everyone understands there are lines you don’t cross," a different insider previously told Shuter.

Sarah Ferguson Is Struggling With Money Issues

The York princesses have 'pleaded' with their mother to out the pen down and not release another bombshell memoir.

Ferguson and Andrew were forced out of their Royal Lodge home last year due to their scandals. The former couple lived at the Windsor residence together since 2008 despite divorcing in 1996.

While the Weight Watchers spokeswoman's whereabouts are currently unknown, Andrew moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate last month.

It was reported earlier this year that Ferguson is struggling with her finances due to the eviction, and writing a book could be one of her only ways to survive.

Sarah Ferguson no longer feels loyal toward ex-Prince Andrew.

"There is a feeling she is preparing an escape route, financially and reputationally. People around her are worried she believes a memoir is her last remaining leverage, and that is why warnings are being issued now rather than later," a source exclusively told OK!.

When she moved out of Royal Lodge last month, "[her boxes] are said to contain years of personal diaries. There is anxiety that these notebooks could form the backbone of a highly lucrative tell-all, something many would see as a line being crossed."

"She feels she has paid a heavy price for decisions that were not hers alone," they added. "In her mind, loyalty to Andrew has brought her very little protection."

