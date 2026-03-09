Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'Terrified' Sarah Ferguson Will Release Another Bombshell Tell-All, Source Claims: 'They Feel Like Hostages'

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Are 'Terrified' of Sarah Ferguson's Book

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are reportedly worried that Sarah Ferguson will write a new exposé.

“The girls are terrified. They’ve pleaded with Sarah not to do it. Sarah knows everything. She knows exactly how the family would react if another tell-all came out," a source recently told Rob Shuter's Substack page. The insider noted how Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, are afraid that if Ferguson pens a new book, the York princesses will be shut out by the rest of The Firm.

Sarah Ferguson Could Earn Almost 'Half a Million Dollars'

Source: MEGA The ex-Duchess of York could earn a large amount of dough for the book deal.

“They feel like hostages,” one source added. “If Sarah writes the book, the daughters will pay the price. Sarah has very little to lose. Except her daughters.” The children's book author allegedly could earn "as much as half a million dollars" for the bombshell memoir. "She knows exactly what she could sell. But she also knows the price wouldn’t just be paid by her. Nothing’s been threatened outright. But everyone understands there are lines you don’t cross," a different insider previously told Shuter.

Sarah Ferguson Is Struggling With Money Issues

Source: MEGA The York princesses have 'pleaded' with their mother to out the pen down and not release another bombshell memoir.

Ferguson and Andrew were forced out of their Royal Lodge home last year due to their scandals. The former couple lived at the Windsor residence together since 2008 despite divorcing in 1996. While the Weight Watchers spokeswoman's whereabouts are currently unknown, Andrew moved into The Firm's Sandringham Estate last month. It was reported earlier this year that Ferguson is struggling with her finances due to the eviction, and writing a book could be one of her only ways to survive.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson no longer feels loyal toward ex-Prince Andrew.