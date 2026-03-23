Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Refuse to Allow Sarah Ferguson to Live With Them as Scandal Explodes

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Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly are not down with Sarah Ferguson moving in with them at any point in the near future. The Princess of York, 36, and the Casamigos Tequila brand ambassador, 39, are "resisting any suggestion" that Ferguson, 66, should live with them and their two kids, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.

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Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank Are Still 'Concerned' for Sarah Ferguson's Welfare

Source: MEGA Both ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's association with Jeffrey Epstein has tarnished their reputations.

"Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," a source told Daily Mail on March 23. "That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily," a different insider chimed in.

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Sarah Ferguson Is Still Looking for a New Place to Live

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson is currently looking for a new place to live.

"There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them," they added. The Weight Watchers spokesperson's location is currently TBD as she was last reported to be at a wellness center in Switzerland in January. She was kicked out alongside ex-Prince Andrew from their longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, by King Charles last year. Ferguson is still on the hunt for a new place to crash while she figures out her next move.

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Source: MEGA Divorce rumors recently plagued Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 37, are also allegedly having a difficult time dealing with Ferguson and the former Duke of York's association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. As a result of their parents' indiscretions, the sisters' marriages are allegedly in trouble. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, while Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018. "For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though everything they had carefully built to keep their personal lives separate from the controversies surrounding their parents has suddenly been shaken," a source exclusively told OK! on March 22.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Feel Drained by Their Parents' Scandals

Source: MEGA Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are drained by their father's legal issues.