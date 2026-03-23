Princess Eugenie and Husband Jack Brooksbank Refuse to Allow Sarah Ferguson to Live With Them as Scandal Explodes
March 23 2026, Published 5:51 p.m. ET
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, reportedly are not down with Sarah Ferguson moving in with them at any point in the near future.
The Princess of York, 36, and the Casamigos Tequila brand ambassador, 39, are "resisting any suggestion" that Ferguson, 66, should live with them and their two kids, August, 5, and Ernest, 2.
Princess Beatrice and Jack Brooksbank Are Still 'Concerned' for Sarah Ferguson's Welfare
"Sarah is difficult to live with and they don’t want the responsibility of looking after her at the moment," a source told Daily Mail on March 23.
"That’s not to say they are not concerned about her welfare – they just don’t actually want her to be living with them, even temporarily," a different insider chimed in.
Sarah Ferguson Is Still Looking for a New Place to Live
"There is clearly concern now that Eugenie and Jack will be tainted by association because of her parents and understandably in public the royals are keeping their distance from them," they added.
The Weight Watchers spokesperson's location is currently TBD as she was last reported to be at a wellness center in Switzerland in January. She was kicked out alongside ex-Prince Andrew from their longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge, by King Charles last year.
Ferguson is still on the hunt for a new place to crash while she figures out her next move.
- Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Hit by Divorce Rumors as Their Marriages are 'Pushed to the Brink' by Their Parents' Epstein Shame
- Meghan & Harry Snubbed! Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Move Back In With Her Parents Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson
- Princess Eugenie Feels 'Very Frustrated' by Parents Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew's Antics: 'It's a Never-Ending S--- Show'
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Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice, 37, are also allegedly having a difficult time dealing with Ferguson and the former Duke of York's association with dead s-- trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
As a result of their parents' indiscretions, the sisters' marriages are allegedly in trouble. Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020, while Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in 2018.
"For Beatrice and Eugenie, it feels as though everything they had carefully built to keep their personal lives separate from the controversies surrounding their parents has suddenly been shaken," a source exclusively told OK! on March 22.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Feel Drained by Their Parents' Scandals
"For years, they worked hard to forge their own identities and step out from the shadow of the scandals that have trailed their family, but now they feel as if that distance has disappeared and the focus has shifted squarely onto them," the insider said.
Both couples are trying to protect their own families from further scrutiny as divorce rumors continue to swirl. "Neither of the husbands has any connection to the scandal itself, yet they continue to find themselves drawn into it simply because of who they are married to," they went on.
"They are frequently faced with awkward questions about Andrew and the wider situation, and that constant association is both uncomfortable and emotionally draining. It places them in an unfair position, where they feel compelled to respond to something they had no part in, and it can be quietly humiliating. It is all pushing their marriages to the brink," another insider dished.