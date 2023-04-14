Sarah Ferguson Unbothered After King Charles Did Not Invite Her To His Coronation: 'You Can't Have It Both Ways'
Sarah Ferguson didn't score an invite to King Charles’ coronation, but she doesn’t seem to mind!
The former wife of Prince Andrew recently addressed the situation while promoting her book A Most Intriguing Lady on the TV show Loose Women.
"I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting, that's what I'm going to be doing. Because that would make me very happy," Ferguson, a.k.a. "Fergie," said, detailing her plans for the celebratory day.
She added that she'll also try to head to a local elderly home to watch some of the program.
"And there's a little old people's home nearby and I've got a little van… it's a three-wheeler," she stated. "Maybe I should take the corgis down there, with the bunting and sandwiches."
"I also love to watch it on the telly because you hear a lot on the telly," she quipped.
The red headed icon went on to say, "I think it's really great to be supportive big time and then when all the family come home, I know all the ins and outs from commentators on television!"
"The commentators are always good and then everyone, all the family come back, because remember I am divorced from [Prince Andrew] so I don't expect… you can't have it both ways, you can’t be divorced and then say, 'I want this…' [You're in] or you're out," the 63-year-old acknowledged.
Fergie and the prince divorced in 1996 but remained close as they raised daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
It was reported that although she will not be at the official event, the mom-of-two "will see various members of the family later on the big day," as she was invited to the brood’s private after-party.
As OK! previously reported, the London native’s comments came after Us Weekly revealed that the 74-year-old king failed to include Fergie on the coronation guest list.