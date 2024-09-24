Sean 'Diddy' Combs Wanted 'Young' Princes Harry and William to Attend His Parties Since They Were 'Already Getting Into Trouble Themselves'
Sean Diddy Combs wanted royalty at his now-infamous parties.
A resurfaced interview from the embattled rapper's 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show is being analyzed with a new perspective after Combs was arrested on a string of human trafficking charges earlier this month.
While on the talk show more than a decade ago, Diddy confessed his desire to have Prince William and Prince Harry in attendance at one of his star-studded soirées — some of which may have featured his alleged "freak offs," a term the music mogul used when he coerced others to engage in "elaborate and produced sex performances" while he recorded and later pleasured himself to.
Admitting to wanting the British royals at his A-list gatherings, Diddy clarified, "not anymore" after host Graham Norton pointed out that William and Princess Kate Middleton, both 42, were set to tie the knot later that year.
"Don’t ruin our royal wedding for us," Graham, 61, joked, as Diddy replied: "Trust me, they’re off the list."
The "I'll Be Missing You" rapper noted he was interested in spending time with the princes "before when they were young bucks growing up" and publicly partying in Las Vegas and other locations around the world.
"They were getting in a lot of trouble themselves, so, hey, I was like, 'Why don’t you come hang out with me?'" Diddy quipped, signaling a laugh from the audience.
During the interview, the 54-year-old also mentioned he "never met" Queen Elizabeth but expressed a desire to hang out with the late British monarch, have some "tea" and "kick it" together if he ever had the chance.
While it's unclear if Harry and William ever ended up attending one of Diddy's parties, the Bad Boy Records founder certainly had his fair share of interactions with the royal brothers, as proven in various photographs of the trio taken well over a decade ago.
Back in 2007, Diddy performed at a memorial concert for Princess Diana, which took place at Wembley Arena in London for what would have been her 46th birthday.
Diddy continued hanging out with the princes that same evening, when he attended an after-party at a club named Paper.
Harry's friendship with Diddy recently came back to bite him after the Duke of Sussex, 40, was named in one of the many sexual assault-related lawsuits filed against the "I Need a Girl" rapper within the past year.
Back in February, producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones accused Diddy of rape and physical abuse, claiming in the court filing that people were eager to get close to the award-winning artist because of his closeness to "famous athletes, political figures, artist [sic], musicians and international dignitaries like British royal Prince Harry."
The husband of Meghan Markle didn't publicly respond to his name being mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit. It is unknown whether Harry and William were questioned as part of a trafficking investigation into Diddy's past.