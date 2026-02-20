Sarah Ferguson Is 'Suffering With Her Mental Health' After Ex-Prince Andrew's Shocking Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson is having a difficult time coping with the fallout of ex-Prince Andrew’s arrest. According to a Friday, February 20, report, the 66-year-old is struggling with the news of her former husband’s run-in with the law.

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew split in May 1996.

“I’ve been talking to some of her friends. She sounds in a bad way. She’s been telling people she is really suffering with her mental health and thinks everyone is out to get her,” a source dished of Ferguson, who finalized her divorce from the royal in May 1996. Both Fergie and Andrew, 66, were booted from Royal Lodge after being linked to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s files amid his s-- trafficking scandal. As she considers next steps, Sarah would “like to stay in the Windsor area to make it relatively easy for [daughters] Beatrice and Eugenie to visit with her grandchildren.” However, she may move to the United Arab Emirates for the opportunity to “make money.” Moving in with Andrew to Sandringham Estate is reportedly out of the question.

King Charles Commented on Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was kicked out of the Royal Lodge.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday, February 19, upon accusations he sent confidential information to Epstein during his time as a trade envoy for the United Kingdom. King Charles released a statement shortly after news broke of the arrest. "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities," the statement read. "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter. Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all. Charles R."

Ex-Prince Andrew Was Released From Police Custody

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on February 19.

Andrew was released after just 11 hours in custody, but investigation into his misconduct will continue. Paparazzi photos showed the disgraced royal with a shocked look on his face while exiting the Aylsham police station in Norfolk, England, after 7 p.m. local time.

Virginia Giuffre's Family Celebrated Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Source: MEGA Sarah Ferguson was named in the Epstein files.