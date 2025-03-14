Sarah Hyland Flaunts Her Assets in Tight White Dress During Intermission From 'The Great Gatsby': Photo
Sarah Hyland is bringing the heat to Broadway!
The Modern Family alum, 33, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 13, to show off her stunning outfit during an intermission from The Great Gatsby.
Snapping a sultry shot from above, Hyland flaunted her white lace corset dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves. But it wasn’t all glam — she also kept it real, revealing she was dealing with some serious period cramps.
“My intermission heating pad cloud,” she wrote, as she placed a hot compress on her lower belly.
In the next slide, Hyland sent a heartfelt message to fans, apologizing for skipping the meet-and-greet.
“Hello, beautiful people. I just want to say to anyone who is at the Thursday matinee of The Great Gatsby. I'm so sorry that I didn't stage door today. The endometriosis is strong and I really need to rest my body and just lay on heating pads until the show tonight, front and back. Uh, the ladies know, I'm so sorry. But you're a wonderful, wonderful audience, so thank you so much and I love you guys,” she shared.
Her update comes just weeks after she made her grand debut as Daisy Buchanan in the Broadway musical adaptation of The Great Gatsby, which officially opened on February 10. Hyland took over the role from Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, starring opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby.
Though she’s best known for her TV work, Hyland isn’t new to the stage. She made her Broadway debut in Grey Gardens as a young Jackie Bouvier, and earlier this year, she starred as Audrey in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors.
The show, based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic 1925 novel — celebrating its 100th anniversary this year — took some time to come together for writer Kait Kerrigan (book) and Nathan Tysen (lyrics), along with their collaborator Jason Howland (music).
Directed by Marc Bruni, the production brings Gatsby and Buchanan’s tragic love story to life, filled with longing, deception and missed chances.
In a recent interview, Hyland opened up about playing the iconic role.
“[Daisy's] so deliciously complex," Hyland told People. "It is so fascinating to me to be able to go through all of these emotions — especially as a woman in 2025, 100 years after the book came out — to be able to still identify and relate to this woman. [Being a woman] is still so complex and challenging to this day, 100 years later, as it was in the '20s."
Taking over for Noblezada was no small task, as Hyland said it was "daunting." However, the two-time Tony nominee was up for the challenge.
"I keep having to remind myself that we are our own people," Hyland shared. "It's just wild that I get to be the second person ever to play this role after her. What she did with the role is so beautiful, and I'm really lucky to be stepping into a mold of sorts — not that it's exactly the same because no two actors are exactly the same — but she was just wonderful. So, we just left it with a hug and a twerk."
Luckily, she had costar McCartan to lean on, since he had already been performing in the show before she joined.
"Selfishly for him to have had two, three weeks doing the show under his belt, and for me just feeling like I'm being shot out of a cannonball, to know that he has this in his body now, it's like a safety net," she said of the Broadway vet, whose credits include Wicked and Frozen. "I'm like, just push me on stage if you need to steer me in the right direction if I forget anything."