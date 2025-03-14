Sarah Hyland Flaunts Her Assets in Tight White Dress During Intermission From 'The Great Gatsby': Photo

The Modern Family alum , 33, took to Instagram on Thursday, March 13, to show off her stunning outfit during an intermission from The Great Gatsby .

Snapping a sultry shot from above, Hyland flaunted her white lace corset dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline that accentuated her curves . But it wasn’t all glam — she also kept it real, revealing she was dealing with some serious period cramps.

In the next slide, Hyland sent a heartfelt message to fans, apologizing for skipping the meet-and-greet.

“Hello, beautiful people. I just want to say to anyone who is at the Thursday matinee of The Great Gatsby. I'm so sorry that I didn't stage door today. The endometriosis is strong and I really need to rest my body and just lay on heating pads until the show tonight, front and back. Uh, the ladies know, I'm so sorry. But you're a wonderful, wonderful audience, so thank you so much and I love you guys,” she shared.