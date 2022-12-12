Sarah Jessica Parker & Husband Matthew Broderick Attend 'Some Like It Hot' Broadway Premiere With All 3 Children
A family affair!
Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband of 25 years, Matthew Broderick, stepped out with their three children — son James, 20, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 13 — to the Some Like It Hot Broadway premiere on Sunday, December 11.
The Sex and the City star, 57, strutted into the event wearing a sequined gown and white overcoat, which she accessorized with pearls and matching heels.
The men in the family donned matching suits, while Tabitha looked eloquent in a brown dress beside Marion's marroon attire, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
The Hocus Pocus actress took to Instagram to share her ecstatic emotions about the special evening with an Instagram video of the production's curtain calls, stating, "OPENING NIGHT @somelikeithotmusical!!!! This is how it feels The Shubert Theatre 8 shows a week! Wowza!!!!!"
"Congratulations to the entire cast, crew, creative team for a most joyful night in the theatre! Special love to @scottwittman and @marc_shaiman! So proud! X, SJ," Parker concluded.
This isn't the first time Tabitha and Marion joined their famous mom for an evening event, as they stepped out with the award-winning icon and their father, 60, to the Hocus Pocus 2 red carpet premiere back in September.
Unfortunately, the debut of Parker's famed Halloween sequel came one day before the mother-of-three dealt with the devastating "unexpected" death of her beloved stepfather on Wednesday, September 28.
"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," a rep for Parker announced in a press release statement at the time. "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."
"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the message concluded.
Following the sad news, Parker's close friend and costar Cynthia Nixon revealed Parker was having a "really tough" time remaining strong for her mother and family as they cope with the sudden loss of their dearest husband, father and grandparent.
