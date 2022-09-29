Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals 'Unexpected' Death Of Stepfather After Hastily Leaving Night Of Honor At NYCB Gala

The heartbreaking news comes less than a day after Parker's abrupt departure from her night of honor caused growing concerns, as the gala announced she had to leave due to a "sudden devastating family situation."

"In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker," the statement continued. "Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all."

Forste — a truck driver — had been a particularly special part of the award-winning actress' life, as he married Parker's mother when she was just 3 years old.