Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Touching Tribute To Son On His 20th Birthday As She Mourns Stepfather's Death
A light in the darkness! As Sarah Jessica Parker continues to mourn her stepfather's passing, the Sex and the City alum took to Instagram to celebrate a happier moment with a heartfelt tribute to her son on his 20th birthday.
"It was 20 years ago today…The plates shifted," she wrote on Friday, October 28, next to a series of childhood photos of her son, James. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors."
SARAH JESSICA PARKER MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH HER TWIN DAUGHTERS AT 'HOCUS POCUS 2' PREMIERE
"Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories," she continued. "In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives.Happy birthday my son. I love you so.Xxx, Mama."
Along with James, 20, Parker also shares 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion, with husband Matthew Broderick, who she married in 1997.
This comes one month after the Hocus Pocus actress' stepfather passed away following battling a brief illness. As OK! previously reported, Parker arrived at the David H. Koch Theater for a fashion event on Wednesday, September 28, only to abruptly leave the venue and return home after being given the news of the tragic family emergency.
Parker confirmed the sad news in an Instagram post she shared two days later, on Friday, September 30.
SARAH JESSICA PARKER IS 'HEARTBROKEN' BY CHRIS NOTH SEXUAL ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS, 'SATC' STAR 'FEELS LIKE THERE HAS BEEN TWO DEATHS'
"Godspeed. RIP Strong like a bull. Til the end. At home and among all those who loved you dearly, you will be missed always," she captioned a picture of her stepfather, along with his name, birth and death years. "We will take good care of Mommy, who you worshipped for 54 years.X, SJ."
Her SATC costar Cynthia Nixon later told reporters that Parker was having a "really tough" time, during an interview at PaleyFest New York on Monday, October 10.
Added Nixon, "It’s not just tough for her own loss, but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste]."