Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather
Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."
“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.
“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.
As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty first learned of the sorrowful news as she arrived at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28.
Nearly one day after Parker abruptly left the event due to a "sudden devastating family situation," a statement announced the heart-wrenching death of the award-winning actress' stepfather.
"Our family is sad to announce that after an unexpected and rapid illness, Paul Giffin Forste passed away yesterday at age 76," a rep for Parker wrote in a statement from Thursday, September 29. "In his last moments, he was surrounded with the love and gratitude of his adored wife Barbara of 54 years, and children, including Sarah Jessica Parker."
"Paul will be remembered with the spirit of loving kindness which was his faith, his special delight in his 13 grandchildren, and his sustained belief in making the world a more charitable, tolerant, and beautiful place for all," the statement concluded.
After assuring fans that the beloved Hocus Pocus 2 star would be OK, Nixon provided insight on the second season of And Just Like That..., which she stars in alongside SJP.
“It’s very, very, very exciting,” dished The Gilded Age star. “Sarah Jessica, Kristin [Davis] and I have been texting each other a lot. We did a read-through of the first two episodes a couple of weeks ago and that was amazing and exciting, as it was the first time we were reading it.”
