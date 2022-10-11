Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.

SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S MARRIAGE 'SUCCESS'

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty first learned of the sorrowful news as she arrived at the New York City Ballet's 10th Annual Fall Fashion Gala on Wednesday, September 28.

Nearly one day after Parker abruptly left the event due to a "sudden devastating family situation," a statement announced the heart-wrenching death of the award-winning actress' stepfather.