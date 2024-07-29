Sarah Jessica Parker and 'Sex and the City' Costar Jennifer Hudson Cross Paths at the Paris Olympics: 'Carrie and Louise Reunited at Last!'
An unexpected reunion! Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson happened to cross paths the other day while they were both in Paris, France, for the 2024 Summer Olympics.
The singer — who starred in the first SATC movie — posted a scenic photo with her costar on Instagram on Monday, July 29.
"Look who I ran into in Paris !! Carrie and Louise reunited at last!" the American Idol alum, 42, captioned the post, referring to their characters. "Love is the thing, you know! 😉 #SATC."
The two posed in front of the lit-up Eiffel Tower at night, and both of them were wearing chic ensembles: while SJP, 59, rocked a denim dress and a cardigan, the mom-of-two stood out in a furry lavender coat.
Fans raved over the moment, with one person commenting, "Omg! Loved the movie! Two of my favorites together! 😍😍#SATC."
"YES!!!! WE WANT CARRIE AND LOUISE TOGETHER ONCE AGAIN," another person declared, with several people also begging Hudson to appear on the sequel series And Just Like That.
Parker is in the midst of filming the third season of AJLT, and though Hudson hasn't returned to the franchise, several other guest stars have, including John Corbett, who plays Carrie Bradshaw's ex Aidan Shaw.
Though it was rumored that former costar Kim Cattrall would be appearing in Season 3 after her short Season 2 cameo, the blonde beauty, 67, recently confirmed to a fan that she wouldn't be returning after all.
As OK! reported, Cattrall, 67, and Parker have been at odds for years, so when the former made her return, she didn't actually film with her or any of their costars, as her scene consisted of just a phone call.
"I don't know what happened, because we didn't start the season thinking this. Some sort of universal magic shifted. I don't know whether the fans manifested this," producer Michael Patrick King said of the cameo in a past interview. "I don't know what happened. Maybe something about the 25th anniversary brought a lot of energy forward, and all of a sudden Kim was like, ‘All right, I'll make a stop by.’"
Despite all of the drama, Cattrall said of her beloved character, "I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She's like a lot of other characters that I've done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much and I'm so appreciative of her."