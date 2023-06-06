Kim Cattrall Reveals If She Still Has Tension With Sarah Jessica Parker Ahead of 'AJLT' Cameo
Kim Cattrall shocked Sex and the City fans when she confirmed her cameo appearance in the upcoming And Just Like That... Season 2 finale.
But what convinced her to return to the famed series after previous refusal? Could it have something to do with her and Sarah Jessica Parker's squashed feud?
During an interview conducted in May — before Cattrall's cameo announcement — and published on Sunday, June 4, the British Canadian actress briefly addressed on set tensions with her Sex and the City costars, which lead her to explain how she navigates negotiation settlements for future projects.
"I moved on," Cattrall confessed regarding her heated feud with Parker before seemingly teasing her later-confirmed AJLT cameo.
"I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge," the Mannequin star explained.
"Also, at this point in my life I don’t want to be on a set and be unhappy. I want it to be on terms that are artistically fulfilling and also that I am happy," she added.
Cattrall's appearance on the Max series finale was reportedly filmed in New York back in March. The award-winning actress is said to have had zero interaction with Parker, any other cast member, nor director Michael Patrick King.
The 66-year-old's short return as Samantha Jones was kept so secretive, her name never even appeared on a call sheet, according to the New York Post.
Variety confirmed Cattrall's cameo on Wednesday, May 31, which the award-winning actress later shared to her Instagram.
In an interview with Variety last year, Cattrall shockingly revealed she wasn't asked to join the hit AJLT series after she previously shut down an invitation to return to the third Sex and the City movie.
"It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough," Cattrall explained at the time. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear."
"It’s powerful to say no," she admitted, although fans are more than happy she decided to say "yes" this time around, even if it was only for one scene.
