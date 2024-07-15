Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Struggling to 'Find the Right Words' After Close Pal Shannen Doherty's Death
Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a sweet tribute to her late friend Shannen Doherty just two days after it was revealed the actress passed away at 53 years old.
"How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love. Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her. More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔," the Cruel Intentions star, 47, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Monday, July 15.
Of course, people quickly took to the comments section to share their condolences. One person wrote, "So sorry for you loss, Sarah… I know how close you two were. She will be missed 🤍," while another added, "My two favorite actresses... 💔 RIP Shannen."
A third person added, "Thinking of you right now and the pain you and the whole family and all who knew and loved Shannen are feeling! Sending love and strength!"
As OK! previously reported, the Charmed star was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She later revealed it returned, and she had Stage 4 b----- cancer, which had spread to her bones.
"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," the announcement from her publicist Leslie Sloane read.
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," Sloane continued.
Since then, Doherty's costars and friends have shared tributes about the late star.
"I don't have outward words yet," Tori Spelling, who appeared on Beverly Hills, 90210 alongside Doherty captioned a photo of the both of them on July 14. "But WE knew and that's what matters."
Alyssa Milano also wrote about her late Charmed costar, stating, "It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of. She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."