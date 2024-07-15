Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Struggling to 'Find the Right Words' After Close Pal Shannen Doherty's Death

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a sweet tribute to her late friend Shannen Doherty just two days after it was revealed the actress passed away at 53 years old.

"How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love. Thank you, for all your kind words and support. I love all the messages about how @theshando was important to you. So let’s honor her. More than anything, Shan loves animals, especially dogs. In her memory let’s support our favorite animal charities. Whether that’s donating money, stopping by your local shelter and just offering cuddles and walks to animals housed there or even just tagging them in the comments so other people can learn about their work. I know that would make our girl happy (and illicit that deep throaty laugh we all loved) 💔 💔💔," the Cruel Intentions star, 47, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Monday, July 15.