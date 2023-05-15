OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's 'Angry' After Celebrating First Mother's Day Without Imprisoned Julie: 'This One Hit Hard'

May 15 2023, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

This Mother's Day hit Savannah Chrisley especially hard with her mom, Julie Chrisley, behind bars.

The reality star opened up about how much she's been struggling since Julie and Todd Chrisley began their prison sentences in January on the holiday celebrating mothers.

Alongside a carousel of photos with herself and Julie, as well as several family snaps, Savannah confessed of this year's Mother's Day: "this one hit hard."

"I've been DREADING the holidays. First it was Easter, then Dad's birthday, now Mother's Day, and on the 17th it will be Gray's 17th birthday. A lot of firsts happening... and frankly... I HATE IT! I'm angry! I hold it all in pretty well... I've mastered the art of compartmentalizing," she told her 2.7 million Instagram followers. "I may be 25... but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts."

Trying to clear up Julie's reputation after she and the Chrisley patriarch were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, Savannah listed off some of her stellar qualities.

"For those that have misconceptions of who JULIE CHRISLEY is… let me help you — SHE IS an OUTSTANDING mother, SHE IS an even more AMAZING wife, SHE IS an even better daughter, SHE IS one hell of a friend, SHE IS a woman of God," the 25-year-old penned. "SHE IS a breast cancer survivor, SHE IS a mother to more than just the children she birthed, SHE IS loyal, SHE IS fierce, SHE IS… EVERYTHING that I hope to be."

After she gushed that she missed her mom and "will forever fight" for her, Savannah cleared up "NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart."

She concluded her post set to Kacey Musgraves' song, "Mother": "my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before."

Savannah hasn't shied away from revealing how her family has been handling the turbulent past few months. Earlier in May, Savannah spilled that her parents have had zero communication with each other since they surrendered themselves — and the separation has taken a toll on Julie.

"I don't think there's a single letter that goes by that she does not say how much she misses my dad," dished Savannah during an "Unlocked" podcast episode. "They don't get to talk. So we're like, what, four months in, almost, and being together almost 30 years and not going a day without speaking, to now going on four months is a lot."

