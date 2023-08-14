They're Back! The Chrisley Family Announces New Reality Series as Todd and Julie Remain Behind Bars
The Chrisleys are making their grand return to reality television!
While Todd and Julie Chrisley remain behind bars, their children Chase, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe, and the patriarch's mother, Nanny Faye, will be joining forces with Scout Productions for an all-new show after the end of Chrisley Knows Best earlier this year.
According to the press release, the new series will be a "continuation of their story" where viewers will get to see the family as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."
"We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled, and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," the beauty queen said of the project. "We're so happy to be back."
Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, Rob Eric, expressed how excited he was to be working with the reality stars and to document how their lives as they navigated life with their parents in prison. "Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much-anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling," he explained in a statement.
"They're ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans, and we look forward to telling their story," Eric continued of the yet-to-be-named show.
Savannah previously dished on how she and her brood are coping during this tough time.
"We're going to touch on where we're at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we're coping with it, how we get through it," Savannah — who is her younger sibling's legal guardian — said during an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. "Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there's a level of humor to it as well."
