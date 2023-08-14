They're Back! The Chrisley Family Announces New Reality Series as Todd and Julie Remain Behind Bars

According to the press release, the new series will be a "continuation of their story" where viewers will get to see the family as "they truly are — just as dynamically entertaining and naturally hilarious as ever, but not shying away from authentic drama and grit that makes them just as relatable as ever."

"We couldn't have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled, and I know they're going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives," the beauty queen said of the project. "We're so happy to be back."