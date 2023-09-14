Savannah Chrisley and Armie Hammer Went on 1 Date After 'Someone Slid' Into the DMs
Savannah Chrisley dropped a bombshell confession during her guest appearance on "The Viall Files" podcast, released Thursday, September 14.
The Growing Up Chrisley star revealed she went on one date with disgraced actor Armie Hammer — who was accused in 2021 of sexual assaulting a woman back in 2017 after sending her disturbingly violent texts about cannibalism, fantasizing rape and expressing desire to drink her blood.
"He and I connected and, like, went out to dinner one time. But that was the extent of it. And no one knows that, by the way," the 26-year-old detailed to Nick Viall of the Call Me by Your Name actor, who was cleared of charges in May after prosecutors found there was insufficient evidence in the case.
As for who reached out first, Chrisley didn't specifically share, though her cryptic response seemed to hint she may have been the one to shoot her shot.
"Someone slid," the reality star told Viall, as he tried to dig the truth out of her.
"I don't know. I don't know. We went to dinner one time," Chrisley said, continuing to act shy about giving an answer.
The Bachelor star grilled Chrisley, insisting she must have been the one to reach out first, though the media personality left it up in the air, teasing: "Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't."
The shocking revelation made on Thursday's podcast episode quickly spread through social media, where listeners couldn't believe Chrisley would even admit to such a thing, let alone want to go on a date with Hammer in the first place.
"This is NOT a brag," one person reacted, while another advised, "if I were her, I wouldn’t bring that up😬."
"Did he offer to eat her too?" a third user quipped after several women came forward to confess Hammer would express his desire to "bite pieces of them off," with one alleged victim stating the actor told her he wanted to eat her heart.
A fourth hater criticized Chrisley for trying "to desperately stay relevant," as her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, remain behind bars for the next several years after their tax fraud convictions.