Todd and Julie Chrisley Are 'Absolutely Heartbroken' Over Nic Kerdiles' Death: 'Life Is So Unfair'

nic julie todd pp
Source: @nickerdiles/instagram;mega
By:

Sep. 28 2023, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Todd and Julie Chrisley are mourning the tragic passing of Nic Kerdiles from behind bars.

"They are absolutely heartbroken," the couples' attorney, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com on Thursday, September 28. He added that the reality stars have been "totally broken up" and felt that life was "so unfair" after hearing their daughter Savannah's ex-fiancé had died.

todd julie chrisly
Source: mega

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.

As OK! previously reported, Nic succumbed to fatal injuries on Saturday, September 23, after getting into a motorcycle accident. The Nashville Police Department confirmed he had collided with the side of a BMW after running a stop sign in a residential area.

"We’re heartbroken to hear the news about Nic Kerdiles, who died in a motorcycle accident this morning," the Anaheim Ducks official account wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, last week. "An Irvine native, Nic became the first player from Orange County to play for the Ducks, in 2017. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones."

savannah nic
Source: @nickerdiles/instagram

Nic was an NHL player formerly affiliated with the Anaheim Ducks.

The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office completed the autopsy and released his body. However, his cause of death is yet to be released, pending toxicology results that could take up to 10 weeks to complete, per RadarOnline.com.

Nic was not only a member of the family while he was involved with Savannah, but he was also regularly featured on their hit reality shows. After his death was confirmed, Savannah took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute to her former fiancé.

toddchrisley
Source: mega

Nic was featured on Todd and Julie's hit reality shows 'Chrisley Knows Best' and 'Growing Up Chrisley.'

Todd Chrisley

"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly," she wrote. "You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you."

"It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react," she continued. "I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it."

savannah chrisley ex death
Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

Nic and Savannah were together from 2017 to 2020.

"Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together," she said in another portion of the lengthy message. "We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals. We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way ... Gosh! I miss you… this isn’t fair!"

While Savannah poured her heart out on social media, her sister, Lindsie, hesitated to pen a tribute for Nic.

"Based off of the events that have taken place with myself and my sister, for me to post something because it would feel insincere," the 34-year-old said on "Coffee Convos" podcast. "And I don't think that we should be living for what we're posting on social media. We should be living for what we're doing and our lives personally outside of what the public knows. I had just made a decision that I wasn't going to say anything publicly at all."

