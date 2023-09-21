Todd and Julie Chrisley Faced 'Retaliation' After Daughter Savannah Complained About Prison Conditions
Todd and Julie Chrisley faced the consequences after their daughter Savannah spoke out about their lives behind bars.
The 26-year-old admitted there was "retaliation" for her parents after she criticized the prison system for how horrific Todd and Julie's living conditions are while serving their respective sentences for federal bank fraud and tax evasion.
"The prison conditions are not something that is spoken about at all. And I've definitely ruffled some feathers by speaking about it," Savannah said in an interview published on Thursday, September 21, while promoting her spot on the new reality show Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
"They are in conditions where it gets to be 115 degrees inside because there is no air conditioning," she continued. "There's black mold, asbestos, lead-based paint. They're consuming food that says 'not for human consumption.' There's not clean drinking water."
"And when you look at this, you're not just serving a sentence for a term, you're serving a life sentence because of the conditions that you are enduring. And you don't know how that's going to affect your health," the former beauty queen noted of the high-risk environment.
"Unfortunately, by doing that, there has been some retaliation against them," the podcast host revealed. "But if it means them being uncomfortable for us to make lasting change, then that's what we're going to do."
The patriarch, 54, is currently stationed at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) in Pensacola, Fla., where he will now be spending the next ten years after his sentence was recently shortened by the judge. His 50-year-old spouse is spending her time at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Lexington in Kentucky where she will be for the next five years — also a smaller sentence than her original seven years.
Savannah also raised deep concerns over the health of her mom, as she beat breast cancer in 2013. "My mother is a cancer survivor," the concerned daughter noted. "Obviously, conditions like this are not good for her health and the recurrence of cancer. So it's a challenge. But I made it my mission to be loud and to stand up even when it's hard."
In a statement from the FMC regarding the general "conditions of confinement" for any adult in custody (AIC), they claimed, "The FBOP takes seriously our ability to protect and secure individuals in our custody while ensuring the safety of our employees and the surrounding community."
"We make every effort to create a controlled environment within our facilities that is both secure and humane, prioritizing the physical and emotional well-being of those in our care and custody," the statement read.
Fox News Digital conducted the interview with Savannah and obtained the statement from the FMC.