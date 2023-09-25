'This Isn't Fair!': Savannah Chrisley Mourns Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles After Tragic Death
One day after Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles died in a tragic motorcycle accident on Saturday, September 23, the reality star took to social media to write a touching tribute about him.
"Nicolas Henry Stephan Kerdiles… I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb. I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond. I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye," the 26-year-old captioned a video clip of the two of them together via Instagram.
"People have this tendency to judge things by their best and worst moments. We look at things and define them by what happens at both ends of the spectrum. We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. It will be the day to day life we got to share for 5 incredible years.. It will be your absolute and total dependency on Starbucks and how no day could start without it. It will be your love for moms carrot cake, I feel certain no person has ever loved carrot cake like you. It will be your inability to ever get a famous cliche saying right, LOL, you would butcher every quote, every time. 'Peaches and rainbows'🤣I know we had some moments that were really, really hard, but our day to day life really was beautiful," she continued.
Chrisley and the former professional hockey player got engaged in December 2018, but they later called things off in July 2020 — something she touched upon in her lengthy message.
"Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together. We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals. We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way. Our time in San Diego will always be unforgettable to me. It’s where we began…And I so badly wish I could hop on a flight and you be there waiting on me," she noted.
Additionally, the blonde beauty, whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently behind bars after being found guilty of federal fraud charges and hiding their wealth from tax authorities, shared her ex was there for her when she had to bring her father to prison in Florida.
"Many people don’t know, they don’t realize, that when it was time to take my father to Pensacola, one of the hardest days of my life, it was YOU who came along for the trip, it was YOU who was there for me and drove me through a very dark day. Thank YOU for that. Thank YOU so much. I will always miss seeing your sweet smile and getting to see your heart on full display. Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you," she gushed. "Thank you for our season. I am thankful and I will treasure every moment, every memory, every photo and every good day we shared together. Oh gosh… what I wouldn’t do to hear an, 'I LOVE YOU KID' right about now. Gosh! I miss you… this isn’t fair!"