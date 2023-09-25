'This Isn't Fair!': Savannah Chrisley Mourns Late Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles After Tragic Death

"People have this tendency to judge things by their best and worst moments. We look at things and define them by what happens at both ends of the spectrum. We had some really great, bright moments, and we had some really hard ones, but the part of our relationship I will hold on to will always be the moments in the middle. It will be the day to day life we got to share for 5 incredible years.. It will be your absolute and total dependency on Starbucks and how no day could start without it. It will be your love for moms carrot cake, I feel certain no person has ever loved carrot cake like you. It will be your inability to ever get a famous cliche saying right, LOL, you would butcher every quote, every time. 'Peaches and rainbows'🤣I know we had some moments that were really, really hard, but our day to day life really was beautiful," she continued.

Chrisley and the former professional hockey player got engaged in December 2018, but they later called things off in July 2020 — something she touched upon in her lengthy message.