Todd Chrisley Claims Prison Guards Destroyed His Cell Due to Fraudster's Support of Donald Trump as He Turns to President for Pardon
Todd Chrisley is unpopular in prison.
The reality television star-turned-fraudster has allegedly been having a bad time behind bars due to his support of President Donald Trump and outspoken disapproval of prison conditions at FPC Pensacola — which is being shut down this year.
Chrisley's lawyer, Jay Surgent, spoke with his client on Tuesday, February 4, before revealing to a news publication the convicted felon has been facing "nasty treatment" behind bars in Florida.
According to the attorney, Chrisley claimed a prison guard ripped off a MAGA sticker the 55-year-old had placed on a chair inside of his cell.
Out of fear of retaliation, Chrisley silently allowed the jail employee to do so — despite other inmates freely having other unrelated stickers on chairs inside of their cells.
Surgent said Chrisley thinks he's being target because of his support of the Republican president, 78. Aside from the removal of his pro-Trump merch, the reality TV personality feels his cell gets "shaken down" by officers daily, detailing times his mattress allegedly was flipped, books were tossed on the floor and his clothes searched.
Chrisley claimed a prison guard once even poured Pepsi on his bed.
Aside from being a Trump supporter, Surgent believes Chrisley's poor treatment is also a result of him publicly speaking out about the prison's disturbing conditions.
As Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 52, serve lengthy prison sentences for bank and tax evasion, the couple remains hopeful they will receive a pardon from Trump now that he is in office.
"Todd and his wife would like to be considered for pardon, but it will be up to President Trump to review their cases. Todd has faith he will be given due consideration, because he feels that he never received constitutional protections in a fair criminal justice system," Surgent said in a statement to the news outlet.
Todd and Julie were initially sentenced to 12 and seven years in prison, respectively, in 2022, however, more than a year was knocked off each of their sentences the following year.
The patriarch's current release date is scheduled for January, 22, 2033, two years sooner than expected, while his wife is set to leave Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky on Oct. 19, 2028, 14 months earlier than her original sentence.
In response to Todd's accusations about treatment from prison guards, the Federal Bureau of Prisons refused to comment but insisted they are "committed to ensuring the safety and security of the individuals in our custody, our employees, and the public."
"Allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken if such allegations are proven true, including the possibility of referral for criminal prosecution when appropriate," the department noted.
TMZ spoke to Surgent and the Federal Bureau of Prisons about Todd.