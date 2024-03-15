Savannah Chrisley 'Hopes' to Have Imprisoned Parents Todd and Julie Home by 'Summer' Ahead of Appeal
Savannah Chrisley doesn't want her parents spending another summer behind bars.
The daughter of Todd and Julie Chrisley won't stop fighting for her mom and dad's freedom, as the convicted fraudsters continue to serve reduced 10 and 5 year prison sentences, respectively.
"[I’m] looking forward to our appeal April 19," the 26-year-old admitted to a news publication in a recent interview published Thursday, March 14.
Savannah seemed optimistic the reality television family will win their appeal, as she revealed: "Obviously, I hope to have them home, maybe later in the summer."
In the meantime, the "Unlocked" podcast host said she's "just trying to do it all," after receiving custody of her younger brother, Grayson, and her niece Chloe — whom Todd and Julie officially adopted in 2016 — upon her parents' lengthy sentences.
The imprisoned couple first gained custody of Chloe in 2015 after Todd's son Kyle, 32, was deemed unfit to care for his daughter due to mental health issues and trouble with the law.
"Raising a 17 and 11-year-old is a full-time job, but also working and trying to provide a life for them as well as fighting day in and day out with lawyers to get my parents home," Savannah expressed during the interview.
If her parents are able to come home in the near future, the reality television personality plans to take a page out of Kim Kardashian's book and go to law school in an attempt to fight for others who need a voice while serving time behind bars.
"I would if my mom comes home. I have told Grayson that I would do it. So if Mom comes home then obviously it’ll be she and Chloe, or if Mom and Dad both come home then I would most certainly go back to school and try to become a lawyer," she confessed. "It’s never too late to follow your dreams. If I could be a lawyer by the time I’m 30 or 32, I might just do it."
Todd and Julie were initially ordered to serve a combined 19 years in prison, however, their sentences were reduced in September 2023.
The 55-year-old patriarch's current release date is scheduled for November 23, 2032, while his 51-year-old wife's is set for September 4, 2028.
Savannah has been outspokenly supportive of her parents ever since their legal woes first came to light in August 2019, when they were indicted on 12 counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy.
The couple was accused of evading nearly $2 million in state taxes between 2008 and 2016. During this time period, the Chrisleys inflated their wealth by falsifying documents about their income in order to acquire loans.
