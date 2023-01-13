Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over 'Real Life Angel' Mom Julie In Birthday Tribute Days Before Prison Sentence
Julie Chrisley is likely thinking hard about her birthday wish this year.
Days before she is due to report to prison to serve out her seven-year sentencing, the matriarch celebrated another lap around the sun — and her daughter Savannah Chrisley made sure she was feeling the love on what was likely an emotional day.
On Thursday, January 12, the podcaster, 25, took to Instagram with a heartfelt birthday tribute honoring Julie, whom she dubbed the "most amazing woman that I know."
TODD CHRISLEY REACTS TO RUMORS HE'S GAY, HAD AFFAIR WITH FORMER BUSINESS ASSOCIATE
Acknowledging the elephant in the room — a.k.a Todd and Julie's inexorable next several years behind bars after being found guilty in June 2022 of fraud and tax evasion — Savannah began her post, "Dear Mom,I know this isn’t the birthday we had imagined but I’ll make it up to you. Unfortunately, we are one of many that the system has failed and I will continue to fight the good fight until we’re all home together."
- Savannah Chrisley Is 'Grieving The Loss Of Parents That Are Still Alive' Ahead Of Todd & Julie Chrisley's Prison Sentences
- Todd Chrisley Grabs Lunch With Daughter Savannah's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Before He Begins Serving 12 Years Behind Bars
- Getting Their Affairs In Order: Where Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Leaving Their Kids Before Prison Sentence
She went on to praise Julie for being "the mom that every girl dreams of having," pointing out, "For a lot of people…you only exist in fairytales but for me…YOU’RE my real life angel."
"You have a heart that is full of love and kindness. Mom. You are magnificent. You are the most beautiful woman I know. Your beauty is so much more than skin deep," Savannah continued, noting that her mom oozes "such extravagant love for human kind that it radiates from every part of you."
While showering Julie with more compliments, Savannah applauded her for being such a devoted wife to Todd — who was sentenced to 12 years and 16 months of probation — writing, "You’ve shown me what it means to be a ONE OF A KIND kinda wife. The love you’ve shown to him has helped to mold the tender love and incredible respect I have for my daddy. There’s no greater than you mama 💕 let’s fight the good fight!"
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY ADMITS SHE'S BEEN 'SO ANGRY' SINCE PARENTS TODD & JULIE'S FRAUD CONVICTION
Savannah's heartfelt post comes days before her mom and dad are due to be locked up in Florida prisons on Tuesday, January 17.