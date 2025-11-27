Savannah Chrisley Reveals Near-Jail Experience After Customs Revelation: 'I Was Sweating Bullets'
Nov. 27 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Savannah Chrisley had a tense run-in at customs while returning from her European getaway.
On the Tuesday, November 18, episode of her podcast "Unlocked," the 28-year-old celebrity asked her dad, Todd Chrisley, "Should we tell my story about how I almost went to jail?"
Todd, 56, joked that he would "prefer" to avoid discussing family members' jail time, subtly referencing his own past. The Chrisley patriarch, along with his wife Julie, faced a combined 19-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, and conspiracy before being pardoned by President Donald Trump in May.
Despite Todd's quip, Savannah launched into her customs story. She explained that travelers need to declare overseas purchases, which she did. “So I didn’t know, and this is just a PSA for people,” Savannah noted. “When you are traveling, you have to declare if you make purchases overseas, which I did.”
Savannah described the customs process, detailing how agents inquire about spending during international trips. She admitted to providing an estimate since tracking spending across multiple countries can be tricky. “I gave them a number and I didn’t know it was this serious,” she revealed.
After giving her estimate, an agent told her it didn’t match the receipts she had provided. “Keep in mind, I handed all my receipts to them and the products. And he goes, ‘Your number is far off,’” she recalled.
Todd chimed in with a quip: “Shocker.”
In a panic, Savannah apologized and explained she “wasn’t really keeping track” of her expenses across "four or five different countries." The agent threatened to confiscate her newly bought items and impose a $10,000 fine. “I was sweating bullets,” Savannah said, sharing that her brother Grayson and his girlfriend, Skylar, were amused by her distress.
“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m about to go to prison right now. Now this is not fun,’” Savannah added.
Todd downplayed her fears, reminding her, “You’re not going to prison for that.” Nonetheless, Savannah argued she could have faced detention, but he reassured her that the customs process was “not prison.”
Eventually, Savannah spoke with another agent who was "very nice" and helped resolve the issue. Curious, she asked about seized items and learned that agents often confiscate bizarre finds like a taxidermied lion and even drugs. “I was freaking out; if I had gotten my stuff confiscated, you would have seen me on the news,” she joked.
Despite the nerve-wracking experience, Savannah ultimately enjoyed her trip, particularly her time in Amsterdam and Florence.