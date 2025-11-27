or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Reveals Near-Jail Experience After Customs Revelation: 'I Was Sweating Bullets'

image of Savannah Chrisley
Source: MEGA

Savannah Chrisley shared how a customs spending mismatch left her fearing jail time.

Profile Image

Nov. 27 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley had a tense run-in at customs while returning from her European getaway.

On the Tuesday, November 18, episode of her podcast "Unlocked," the 28-year-old celebrity asked her dad, Todd Chrisley, "Should we tell my story about how I almost went to jail?"

Todd, 56, joked that he would "prefer" to avoid discussing family members' jail time, subtly referencing his own past. The Chrisley patriarch, along with his wife Julie, faced a combined 19-year federal prison sentence for tax evasion, bank fraud, and conspiracy before being pardoned by President Donald Trump in May.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Savannah Chrisley said she almost went to jail during a customs check.
Source: Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube

Savannah Chrisley said she almost went to jail during a customs check.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Despite Todd's quip, Savannah launched into her customs story. She explained that travelers need to declare overseas purchases, which she did. “So I didn’t know, and this is just a PSA for people,” Savannah noted. “When you are traveling, you have to declare if you make purchases overseas, which I did.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube
Article continues below advertisement

Savannah described the customs process, detailing how agents inquire about spending during international trips. She admitted to providing an estimate since tracking spending across multiple countries can be tricky. “I gave them a number and I didn’t know it was this serious,” she revealed.

After giving her estimate, an agent told her it didn’t match the receipts she had provided. “Keep in mind, I handed all my receipts to them and the products. And he goes, ‘Your number is far off,’” she recalled.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The podcast host admitted she guessed her spending total from her Europe trip.
Source: Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube

The podcast host admitted she guessed her spending total from her Europe trip.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Todd chimed in with a quip: “Shocker.”

In a panic, Savannah apologized and explained she “wasn’t really keeping track” of her expenses across "four or five different countries." The agent threatened to confiscate her newly bought items and impose a $10,000 fine. “I was sweating bullets,” Savannah said, sharing that her brother Grayson and his girlfriend, Skylar, were amused by her distress.

Article continues below advertisement

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m about to go to prison right now. Now this is not fun,’” Savannah added.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Agents told Savannah Chrisley the number did not match her receipts.
Source: Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube

Agents told Savannah Chrisley the number did not match her receipts.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd downplayed her fears, reminding her, “You’re not going to prison for that.” Nonetheless, Savannah argued she could have faced detention, but he reassured her that the customs process was “not prison.”

Eventually, Savannah spoke with another agent who was "very nice" and helped resolve the issue. Curious, she asked about seized items and learned that agents often confiscate bizarre finds like a taxidermied lion and even drugs. “I was freaking out; if I had gotten my stuff confiscated, you would have seen me on the news,” she joked.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The star was threatened with a fine and confiscation of her items.
Source: MEGA

The star was threatened with a fine and confiscation of her items.

Despite the nerve-wracking experience, Savannah ultimately enjoyed her trip, particularly her time in Amsterdam and Florence.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.