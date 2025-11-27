Savannah Chrisley Reveals Near-Jail Experience After Customs Revelation: 'I Was Sweating Bullets'

Article continues below advertisement

Savannah Chrisley said she almost went to jail during a customs check.

Despite Todd's quip, Savannah launched into her customs story. She explained that travelers need to declare overseas purchases, which she did. “So I didn’t know, and this is just a PSA for people,” Savannah noted. “When you are traveling, you have to declare if you make purchases overseas, which I did.”

Source: Savannah Chrisley/ YouTube

Savannah described the customs process, detailing how agents inquire about spending during international trips. She admitted to providing an estimate since tracking spending across multiple countries can be tricky. “I gave them a number and I didn’t know it was this serious,” she revealed. After giving her estimate, an agent told her it didn’t match the receipts she had provided. “Keep in mind, I handed all my receipts to them and the products. And he goes, ‘Your number is far off,’” she recalled.

The podcast host admitted she guessed her spending total from her Europe trip.

Todd chimed in with a quip: “Shocker.” In a panic, Savannah apologized and explained she “wasn’t really keeping track” of her expenses across "four or five different countries." The agent threatened to confiscate her newly bought items and impose a $10,000 fine. “I was sweating bullets,” Savannah said, sharing that her brother Grayson and his girlfriend, Skylar, were amused by her distress.

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m about to go to prison right now. Now this is not fun,’” Savannah added.

Agents told Savannah Chrisley the number did not match her receipts.

Todd downplayed her fears, reminding her, “You’re not going to prison for that.” Nonetheless, Savannah argued she could have faced detention, but he reassured her that the customs process was “not prison.” Eventually, Savannah spoke with another agent who was "very nice" and helped resolve the issue. Curious, she asked about seized items and learned that agents often confiscate bizarre finds like a taxidermied lion and even drugs. “I was freaking out; if I had gotten my stuff confiscated, you would have seen me on the news,” she joked.

The star was threatened with a fine and confiscation of her items.