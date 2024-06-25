Savannah Chrisley Claims 'the Retaliation' Against Dad Todd Has 'Gotten Extremely Worse' After He Spoke Out on Awful Prison Conditions
Savannah Chrisley is continuing to fight to get her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, out of prison.
Appearing on a recent episode of NewsNation's Cuomo, the 26-year-old shared both good and bad updates in regards to the family's situation, nothing that while Julie's odds of being a free woman are increasing, the patriarch's suffering is only growing.
As OK! reported, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared the matriarch, 51 — who was given seven years behind bars for tax fraud and more in 2022 — must be resentenced after it was found that the first trial judge miscalculated her sentence.
The news is a "huge win," Savannah noted, explaining that after spending two years in jail, her mom may "come home."
On the other hand, her father, 55, hasn't had much luck.
"When it comes to this appeal, this is just the beginning," the reality star stated of his 12-year sentence. "We are still going to hit on the illegal seizure and how that did taint the case. I mean, the FBI would not have known to go and get a search warrant for the electronically stored information, if it wasn't for the Georgia Department of Revenue."
"So, it gets messier and messier but we also have a great case for ineffective assistance of counsel. I mean, this opinion solidified that in multiple different areas. So, this doesn't, it doesn't set me back. I'm not afraid," the "Unlocked" podcast host insisted. "Our lawyers are hitting it head on. I've got a call in the morning with two of them, and I feel really hopeful."
Chris Cuomo brought up her father's shocking claims about Pensacola Federal Prison Camp, in which he said the facilities are infested with black mold and rats.
The CNN alum pointed out that Todd "wasn't supposed" to "speak out" due to the "rules of the institution," which appears to be why his situation has taken a turn for the worse since he did so.
"The retaliation has gotten extremely worse," Savannah insisted. "They're trying to, they're retaliating against friends of his, just in hopes that they would turn on my father for some odd reason, but it's not stopping us. OIA and OIG are currently investigating, so for that I am grateful and I hope everything is uncovered."
The Chrisley Knows Best star said she's talked to former inmates of the prison, with one of them claiming he endured "extreme abuse" and another suffered from "sexual abuse" while serving their sentences there.
"It's heartbreaking to me that this is going on, but like I said, I don't just do this for my parents," Savannah declared. "I do this for all the other men and women that are currently incarcerated that can't fight for themselves."
In addition to the couple's respective sentences, they were ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.