OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Claims 'the Retaliation' Against Dad Todd Has 'Gotten Extremely Worse' After He Spoke Out on Awful Prison Conditions

savannah chrisley retaliation against todd extremely worse prison conditions
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 11:44 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Savannah Chrisley is continuing to fight to get her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, out of prison.

Appearing on a recent episode of NewsNation's Cuomo, the 26-year-old shared both good and bad updates in regards to the family's situation, nothing that while Julie's odds of being a free woman are increasing, the patriarch's suffering is only growing.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley retaliation against todd extremely worse prison conditions
Source: mega

Savannah Chrisley is fighting to get her parents out of jail.

As OK! reported, a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declared the matriarch, 51 — who was given seven years behind bars for tax fraud and more in 2022 — must be resentenced after it was found that the first trial judge miscalculated her sentence.

The news is a "huge win," Savannah noted, explaining that after spending two years in jail, her mom may "come home."

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley retaliation against todd extremely worse prison conditions
Source: mega

The couple was served different sentences for bank and tax fraud and tax evasion.

Article continues below advertisement

On the other hand, her father, 55, hasn't had much luck.

"When it comes to this appeal, this is just the beginning," the reality star stated of his 12-year sentence. "We are still going to hit on the illegal seizure and how that did taint the case. I mean, the FBI would not have known to go and get a search warrant for the electronically stored information, if it wasn't for the Georgia Department of Revenue."

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley
Source: NewsNation

The 'Unlocked' podcast host talked about the situation with Chris Cuomo.

Article continues below advertisement

"So, it gets messier and messier but we also have a great case for ineffective assistance of counsel. I mean, this opinion solidified that in multiple different areas. So, this doesn't, it doesn't set me back. I'm not afraid," the "Unlocked" podcast host insisted. "Our lawyers are hitting it head on. I've got a call in the morning with two of them, and I feel really hopeful."

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Cuomo brought up her father's shocking claims about Pensacola Federal Prison Camp, in which he said the facilities are infested with black mold and rats.

The CNN alum pointed out that Todd "wasn't supposed" to "speak out" due to the "rules of the institution," which appears to be why his situation has taken a turn for the worse since he did so.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley retaliation against todd extremely worse prison conditions
Source: @juliechrisley/instagram

Todd and Julie married in 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

"The retaliation has gotten extremely worse," Savannah insisted. "They're trying to, they're retaliating against friends of his, just in hopes that they would turn on my father for some odd reason, but it's not stopping us. OIA and OIG are currently investigating, so for that I am grateful and I hope everything is uncovered."

Article continues below advertisement

The Chrisley Knows Best star said she's talked to former inmates of the prison, with one of them claiming he endured "extreme abuse" and another suffered from "sexual abuse" while serving their sentences there.

"It's heartbreaking to me that this is going on, but like I said, I don't just do this for my parents," Savannah declared. "I do this for all the other men and women that are currently incarcerated that can't fight for themselves."

In addition to the couple's respective sentences, they were ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.