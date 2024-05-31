OK Magazine
Savannah Chrisley Saddened by Guilty Verdict in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case: 'A Somber Day'

May 31 2024, Published 2:03 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley isn't happy with the verdict in the Donald Trump trial.

The Chrisley Knows Best star, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday, May 30, to express how she felt about the former president, 77, being found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush-money case.

"Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump. It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice," Chrisley wrote alongside numerous photos of herself with Trump and snaps attending events related to his campaign.

"Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the conviction of a former president is a poignant moment that underscores the gravity of our legal system," she continued in the lengthy update. "However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice. The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain."

The former beauty queen, whose parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently behind bars for allegedly defrauding banks, added, "It is imperative that we hold accountable those who betray the public trust, but equally important is ensuring that justice is administered fairly and without bias."

Savannah has dealt with the courts and the legal system a lot since the matriarch, 51, and patriarch, 55, surrendered to their prison sentences in January 2023.

As OK! previously reported, the blonde beauty has tried her best to appeal Todd and Julie's respective sentences.

Savannah has also been vocal about how she believes the reality stars were targeted and wrongfully charged with fraud. "THE OFFICE OF INSPECTOR GENERAL SUBSTANTIATES MOST OF OUR CLAIMS," she alleged in a social media post.

"Why should you care about this?" Savannah wrote before stating the allegations. "There was not a criminal case at the time. The GOVERNMENT used lies in order to obtain a report on all financials. The GOVERNMENT said that we were involved in MONEY LAUNDERING and TERRORISM in order to obtain this specific report. With this much power...the US GOVERNMENT WILL destroy its people! OVERREACH AT IT'S FINEST!"

In June 2022, the USA Network stars were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million. While Todd and Julie serve their time, the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alum became the legal guardian to her younger brother and niece.

