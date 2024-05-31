Savannah Chrisley Saddened by Guilty Verdict in Donald Trump's Hush Money Case: 'A Somber Day'

"Today weighs heavy on my heart as we witness the verdict regarding President Donald J. Trump. It is undeniably a somber day, not only for his supporters but for anyone who believes in the principles of fairness and justice," Chrisley wrote alongside numerous photos of herself with Trump and snaps attending events related to his campaign.

"Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the conviction of a former president is a poignant moment that underscores the gravity of our legal system," she continued in the lengthy update. "However, alongside my sadness, there is also a profound sense of concern regarding the perceived abuse of power within the Department of Justice. The integrity of our institutions must be upheld, and the impartiality of justice must never be compromised for political gain."