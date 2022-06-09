Will 'Chrisley Knows Best' Be Canceled Now That Todd & Julie Chrisley Were Found Guilty Of Fraud?

Will the show go on? In May, USA Network renewed Chrisley Knows Best for a 10th season, but now that Todd and Julie Chrisley have been found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, the future of their show may be up in the air.

According to TMZ, production wants to wait until the couple receive their sentencing to make a decision, as they face up to 30 years in prison. However, their sentencing won't be held until October. Plus, their lawyer stated they plan to appeal the guilty verdict.