Savannah Chrisley Preaches About 'Broken Trust' As Troubled Parents Try To Delay Their Sentencing
Is Savannah Chrisley's social media post directed at her troubled parents?
"'Sorry' works when a mistake is made, but not when trust is broken. So in life, make mistakes but never break trust," read the quote that the reality star shared on the night of Thursday, September 15. "Because forgiving is easy, but forgetting and trusting again is sometimes impossible."
The post comes just after the 25-year-old's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, filed for a new hearing, claiming a witness "lied" on the stand during their original trial (they face up to 30 years in jail after being found guilty of tax evasion and bank fraud).
"The government presented and failed to correct false testimony from IRS Revenue Officer Betty Carter, who lied about the Chrisleys owing taxes or years when she knew no taxes were due," the newly filed paperwork reads.
While the family awaits a decision, the patriarch, 53, has been discussing his legal woes on the "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, most recently doubling down on claims that he wasn't intimate with business partner Mark Braddock, who testified during the case.
TODD CHRISLEY ADMITS HE'S NOT 'PERFECT' INSTEAD OF ADMITTING TO FRAUD
"I have learned to pray for those that have been misled, to pray for those that had been led by false prophets and to basically do what you said, you strip them down," he shared. "For God to temper their hearts, open their minds and allow them to see what they have done and who they did it with. And, you know, it's not in Todd's time, it's in God's time and I know that I know that punishment is coming — and maybe punishment is not the right word.
SAVANNAH CHRISLEY JOKES ABOUT MENTAL WELLBEING FOLLOWING PARENTS' CONVICTION
"I know that the truth will eventually rise to the top and I know that we will have survived the lies because God has put that in my spirit," he continued. "I'm filled with the Holy Spirit. I know and I have a peace that God is working overtime. Satan will never outwork God."