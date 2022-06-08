Southern Hospitality & Scandal: Every Juicy Detail About The Chrisley Family Dramas: Photos

The Chrisley's know how to keep everyone talking!

On Tuesday, June 8, Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion by an Atlanta jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted for wire fraud.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple, who now face up to thirty years in prison, were accused of creating fake bank documents to secure upwards of $30 million in loans in addition to hiding money from the IRS. However, the shocking conviction has not been the only drama within the family.